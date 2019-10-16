OCTOBER 7
1:16 a.m. – Cows hit on Hwy 82 in the canyon.
7:26 a.m. – Report of cows on the highway rural Enterprise.
8:11 a.m. – 911 cows in the highway rural Wallowa.
10:53 a.m. – Dog complaint rural Enterprise.
12:30 p.m. – Dog complaint in Wallowa.
4:17 p.m. – Commercial panic alarm in Joseph.
4:30 p.m. – Bench warrant entered for Clint Caleb Powers, 27, of Wallowa for an original charge of Driving While Suspended or Revoked.
8:10 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
9:04 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
OCTOBER 8
4:39 a.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
2:14 p.m. – Telephone pole on fire in rural Lostine.
4:31 p.m. – Report of a burglary in Joseph.
6:36 p.m. – Disabled vehicle in Enterprise.
6:50 p.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
8:14 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
OCTOBER 9
6:28 a.m. – Possible abandoned vehicle in Enterprise.
9:29 a.m. – Traffic crash Hwy 3 MP 22, non injury.
9:42 a.m. – 911 traffic crash rural Enterprise, non injury.
10:36 a.m. – Report of loose horse in Joseph.
11:02 a.m. – Found cell phone in Wallowa.
11:29 a.m. – Report of a domestic in Enterprise.
12:19 p.m. – Eric Michael Landowski, 50, of Joseph was remanded to custody by Wallowa County Circuit Court for Probation Violation, original charge of Theft I. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
2:48 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
3:10 p.m. – Warrant issued for Patrick Angelo Maroney, 61, of Joseph with original charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing, Pointing a Firearm at Another, Interference with Making a Report x 2, Harassment, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, and Resisting Arrest.
3:58 p.m. – Patrick Angelo Maroney, 61, of Joseph was arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant with original charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing, Pointing a Firearm at Another, Interference with Making a Report x 2, Harassment, DUII, and Resisting Arrest. He was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to Umatilla County Jail.
5:04 p.m. – Report of cows on the road in rural Flora.
5:09 p.m. – Jason Daniel low, 45, of Woodland, Washington was arrested in Enterprise on a theft charge. He was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
8:22 p.m. – Repo of a vehicle in Wallowa.
OCTOBER 10
11:14 a.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
1:18 p.m. – Report of hit and run, vehicle damage in Wallowa.
2:31 p.m. – 911 report of a residential structure fire.
6:31 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a Statewide Misdemeanor Warrant for Probation Violation on Timothy A. Erickson, 50, of Elgin. Original charge Driving While Suspended or Revoked.
10:45 p.m. – Single MVA non-injury reported in rural Wallowa.
OCTOBER 11
3:12 a.m. – Agency assist requested by Riverside, CA.
8:29 a.m. – Report of a horse caught in a fence in rural Joseph.
10:27 a.m. – Report of criminal mischief in Enterprise.
3:09 p.m. – Public assist requested in Enterprise.
4:24 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher L. Corcoran, 36, of Redmond on a Nationwide Felony Probation Violation warrant issued by Deschutes County. Original charge Coercion and Assault IV. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
4:41 p.m. – Following traffic stop Macario R. Tovar, 28, of Joseph was arrested for Driving While Suspended Misdemeanor by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
7:18 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance reported in Wallowa.
7:46 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Wallowa.
OCTOBER 12
7:02 a.m. – Request for a welfare check in Enterprise.
10:17 a.m. – Road hazard reported on Hwy 3, rural Enterprise.
10:21 a.m. – Burglary reported in rural Enterprise.
3:24 p.m. – 911 report of vehicle fire in rural Wallowa.
9:06 p.m. – Noise complaint in Joseph.
OCTOBER 13
3:18 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
4:22 p.m. – Suspicious activity reported in rural Enterprise.
