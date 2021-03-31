MARCH 22
7:38 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
10:24 a.m. — Call reporting an abandoned vehicle in rural Enterprise.
10:40 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
3:51 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
4:37 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported in Lostine.
7:09 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
MARCH 23
5:17 a.m. — Report of alarm activation in Enterprise.
9:38 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Troy.
2:53 p.m. — Telephonic harassment complaint in Joseph.
10:07 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Enterprise.
11:12 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in rural Wallowa.
MARCH 24
10:15 a.m. — 911 call for an attempt to locate 84-year-old dementia patient.
10:39 a.m. — Commercial fire alarm reported in Enterprise.
1:07 p.m. — Report of dogs running at large in Enterprise.
12:32 p.m. — Speeding complaint in Wallowa.
4:21 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph. Enterprise Police Department arrested Jonathan David Mantra, 53, of La Center, Washington, for attempting to elude and reckless driving. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:01 p.m. — Lost keys reported in Enterprise.
7:23 p.m. — Theft complaint in Wallowa.
9:36 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
MARCH 25
7:33 a.m. — 911 call reporting road hazard in rural Wallowa. Referred to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
8:02 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Lostine. Referred to ODOT.
9:45 a.m. — Possible abandoned car in rural Enterprise.
10 a.m. — Message delivery in rural Wallowa.
10:34 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
1:49 p.m. — Lost cellphone in Joseph.
5:41 p.m. — Possible drug offense in Enterprise.
MARCH 26
10:45 a.m. — Follow up in Wallowa.
12:06 p.m. — Lost keys in Enterprise.
1:30 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
2:50 a.m. — Follow up in Wallowa.
3:52 p.m. — Scam reported in Enterprise.
7:43 p.m. — Firearms complaint in Enterprise.
8:33 p.m. — 911 report of vehicle vs. elk noninjury traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
9:08 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Wallowa.
10:53 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
10:57 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
11:06 p.m. — Welfare check/disturbance in Joseph.
MARCH 27
1:14 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
10:34 a.m. — Theft report in Enterprise.
3:23 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
3:47 p.m. — Lost keys reported in Enterprise.
4:11 p.m. — 911 report of grass fire in rural Enterprise.
5:56 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
6:12 p.m. — 911 report of suspicious circumstances in Wallowa. Unfounded.
10:47 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Joseph.
MARCH 28
11:45 a.m. — Found wallet in Enterprise. Owner located.
3:58 p.m. — Firearms complaint in rural Lostine.
4:07 p.m. — Report of burglary and theft in Wallowa.
4:18 p.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.
11:32 p.m. — 911 report of road hazard in Enterprise.
