JAN. 18
8:48 a.m. – Call reporting Minam grade is very slick. Oregon Department of Transportation was notified.
9:01 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance reported from Wallowa.
10:56 a.m. – Dog complaint in Enterprise.
12:03 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
12:25 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle in Enterprise and blocking access to a business.
2:17 p.m. – Overdue motorist reported on Rail Canyon Road in rural Joseph.
2:34 p.m. – Lost fishing rod reported in rural Lostine.
9:44 p.m. – Report of trespass in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 19
9:39 a.m. – Report of identity theft in Wallowa.
12:23 p.m. – Brush burning in rural Enterprise.
2:50 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued citation to juvenile in Wallowa for theft III.
5:38 p.m. – Assault reported in Wallowa.
JAN. 20
12:45 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise. Enterprise Police Department responded and issued a warning for cellphone use.
1:45 p.m. – Traffic crash reported in rural Joseph.
2:48 p.m. – Traffic crash reported in rural Wallowa.
3:20 p.m. – 911 call reporting fire in Enterprise.
4:17 p.m. – Follow-up investigation in Enterprise.
4:23 p.m. – 911 welfare check requested in Wallowa.
4:32 p.m. – 911 welfare check requested in Enterprise.
5:47 p.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
7:07 p.m. – Traffic complaint on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise. Traffic stop in Enterprise. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued warning.
11:26 p.m. – 911 welfare check requested in Enterprise.
JAN. 21
8:12 a.m. – Motor vehicle accident reported in rural Joseph.
8:54 a.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
9:08 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
11:26 a.m. – Animal complaint in Wallowa.
11:49 a.m. – 911 call for traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
1:18 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a statewide order of arrest and detention for Gerritt James Johnson, 28, of Enterprise, for parole violation. Original charge was delivery of methamphetamine.
6:07 p.m. – Agency assist in Joseph.
6:35 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop, issued a citation and towed the vehicle.
7:03 p.m. – 911 public assist for Union County.
7:12 p.m. – Verbal domestic reported in Wallowa.
8:26 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise for vehicle lockout.
8:44 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 22
12:19 a.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Lester Tyree Bowman, 33, of Wallowa was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUII and reckless driving. Subject was cited and released to a sober third party.
11:25 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gerritt James Johnson, 28, of Enterprise for parole violation. Original charge was delivery of meth.
1:54 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
2:21 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
3:43 p.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 23
6:15 a.m. – 911 call for disturbance in Enterprise.
9:08 a.m. – Request for agency assist in Wallowa.
1:22 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
2:58 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
4:59 p.m. – Animal complaint in rural Wallowa.
JAN. 24
4:41 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
10:38 a.m. – 911 reporting a domestic in Enterprise.
2:25 p.m. – Theft reported in rural Joseph.
9:21 p.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
