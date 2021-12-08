For the Record Dec 8, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOV. 2912:28 a.m. — Report of trespass in rural Enterprise.4:48 a.m. — Noise complaint in rural Lostine.11:19 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.5:13 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.5:15 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Lostine.5:31 p.m. — Hit-and-run in Joseph.8:32 p.m. — Cow in roadway in rural Enterprise.NOV. 304:37 a.m. — Overdue motorist in rural Imnaha.1:29 p.m. — Dog complaint in Lostine.1:55 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.DEC. 111:41 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Joseph.12:58 p.m. — Motor-vehicle accident in Enterprise.2:09 p.m. — Public assist with a lock out in Enterprise.4:24 p.m. — Noise complaint in Lostine.4:37 p.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.4:54 p.m. — Attempt to contact in Enterprise.8:21 p.m. — Domestic dispute in Enterprise.10:37 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.DEC. 22:48 a.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.8:31 a.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.12:05 p.m. — Report of vandalism in Joseph.12:42 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.3:15 p.m. — Wildland fire reported in rural Wallowa.5:58 p.m. — Noninjury, vehicle vs. deer crash on Highway 82 in rural Joseph.DEC. 39:54 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise. The Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.12:37 p.m. — Welfare check in rural Joseph.1:18 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.2:34 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.6:41 p.m. — Fraud reported in Joseph.DEC. 41:42 a.m. — Assault reported in Enterprise.2:21 a.m. — Injured animal reported in Lostine.1:30 p.m. — Downed sign reported in Enterprise.2:03 p.m. — Parking complaint in Enterprise.10:08 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.10:11 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. EPD issued a warning for excessive display of speed.DEC. 54:45 a.m. — Single-vehicle, motor-vehicle crash in rural Enterprise.11:44 a.m. — Animal abuse reported in Enterprise.2:28 p.m. — Noninjury, motor-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.3:05 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.5:16 p.m. — Utility box damaged on pole in Wallowa.5:26 p.m. — Noninjury, motor-vehicle crash vs. deer on Highway 82 in rural Joseph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJoseph woman to reign as queen of Pendleton Round-UpA century in Wallowa County: Addie Marks to turn 100Seven out for Enterprise, including program's first female wrestler in several yearsEnterprise man dies in single-vehicle crashThree injured in attack by large buckDeath/Service noticeOther Views: Fentanyl use on the rise in Wallowa CountyE. Oregon lawmaker proposes $1 million for wolf-livestock compensation‘The Chosen’ Christmas episode to air in EnterpriseWallowa County Veterans Corner: An introduction to a new Chieftain column Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
