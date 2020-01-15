JANUARY 6
1:56 p.m. – Theft report in Enterprise.
2:34 p.m. – Theft report in rural Enterprise.
3:36 p.m. – Theft call in Enterprise.
JANUARY 7
7:48 a.m. – Traffic complaint called in for EPD.
10:11 a.m. – Entered a Parole Violation warrant on Gerritt James Johnson, 27, of Enterprise. Original charge Deliver Meth. No bail.
4:32 p.m. – Entered a Probation Violation Warrant on David Wayne Franklin, 29, of Clarkston, WA. Original charge DUII.
7:10 p.m. – Counterfeit $1.00 bill reported in Enterprise.
JANUARY 8
1:07 p.m. – Follow-up investigation in Enterprise.
1:13 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
3:44 p.m. – 911 possible flue fire in Enterprise.
4:11 p.m. – Sex abuse case in Enterprise.
11:21 p.m. – 911 call for domestic incident in Enterprise.
JANUARY 9
2:16 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gerritt J. Johnson, 27, of Enterprise for Felony Parole Violation Warrant issued by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Community Corrections. Original charge Delivery of Meth. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail. WCSO also arrested Bobbie I. Buchholz, 43, of Wallowa for a Statewide Municipal Contempt of Court Warrant issued by Lebanon PD. Original charge Theft III. She was cited and released.
4:20 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
6:03 p.m. – Traffic complaint on Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
JANUARY 10
10:49 a.m. – Report of Menacing in rural Wallowa.
3:26 p.m. – Domestic reported in Wallowa.
JANUARY 11
10:19 a.m. – 911 report of a single vehicle, non-injury rollover in Enterprise.
11:24 a.m. – 911 call reporting a single vehicle accident in rural Joseph.
11:45 a.m. – Report of burglary in Wallowa.
12:26 p.m. – 911 call reporting dog running at large in Enterprise.
1:41 p.m. – 911 call reporting a two vehicle MVA in rural Joseph.
2:42 p.m. – Telephonic harassment reported.
3:24 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
5:16 p.m. – Road hazard reported on Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
JANUARY 12
10:57 a.m. – Theft in Wallowa.
4:43 p.m. – Search and Rescue activated for five snowmobiles stuck in the Bone Spring Warming Shelter area.
6:43 p.m. – 911 domestic reported in rural Wallowa.
7:53 p.m. – Report of single vehicle MVA on Hwy 82 in rural Lostine.
