SEPT. 26
3:55 a.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine. The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for lighting and failure to maintain a lane.
12:51 p.m. — Report of a noninjury, two-vehicle traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
3:07 p.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
5:58 p.m. — Fire reported in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
6:34 p.m. — Burglary alarm activation in Enterprise.
6:46 p.m. — Request for agency assist in rural Wallowa.
9:59 p.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
SEPT. 27
8:33 a.m. — Report of aggressive deer in Joseph.
10:43 a.m. — Lost keys reported in Joseph.
11:46 a.m. — Public assist with lockout in rural Joseph.
11:54 a.m. — Lost binoculars reported in rural Enterprise/Chesnimnus unit.
1:45 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
4:10 p.m. — Domestic dispute reported in Enterprise.
6:58 p.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Wallowa.
7:02 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
8:06 p.m. — Road hazard reported in Enterprise.
10:35 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
SEPT. 28
5:29 a.m. — Report of a single-vehicle crash in rural Wallowa.
8:14 a.m. — Report of loose cows in Minam.
8:46 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa County.
11:46 a.m. — Report of cows loose in rural Wallowa County.
2 p.m. — Restraining order violation reported in Wallowa.
3:51 p.m. — Report of a possible disturbance.
6:12 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa. WCSO issued a warning for speed.
6:27 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa. WCSO issued a citation for driving while suspended.
10:18 p.m. — Report of vehicle vs. deer in rural Wallowa, noninjury.
SEPT. 29
7:23 a.m. — Public assist in rural Joseph.
7:34 a.m. — Report of loose cattle on Highway 82 at Minam.
8:06 a.m. — Public assist in rural Lostine.
2:49 p.m. — Traffic stop in Lostine.
3:48 p.m. — Found two dogs on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
7:18 p.m. — Report of an assault in Wallowa.
8:37 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
9:30 p.m. — Report of telephonic harassment in Joseph.
SEPT. 30
7:36 a.m. — Report of loose cattle on Highway 82 at Minam.
8:07 a.m. — Public assist with traffic control in rural Wallowa.
11:25 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
4:10 p.m. — Heather R. Stafford, 35, of Joseph, was arrested by the WCSO on three charges of identity theft, three charges of second-degree theft and three charges of forgery. She was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
8:56 p.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Enterprise.
OCT. 1
6:48 a.m. — Injured deer. Referred to Oregon State Police.
7:59 a.m. — Lost property in Enterprise.
10 a.m. — Lost property in Enterprise.
2:34 p.m. — Possible violation of release agreement in Enterprise. Unfounded.
8:01 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
OCT. 2
2:50 a.m. — Firearms complaint in rural Joseph.
6:30 a.m. — Information — parking complaint in Enterprise.
9:03 a.m. — Animal reported in rural Wallowa.
11:53 a.m. — Found dog in Enterprise — mixed lab breed with collar.
1:25 p.m. — Report of disturbance in rural Enterprise.
1:39 p.m. — Driving complaint in rural Lostine.
2:19 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
3:21 p.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
4:32 p.m. — Smoke reported in residence in Joseph.
6 p.m. — Donald Reed Buhler, 32, of Joseph, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department after a traffic complaint in Enterprise on a detainer issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections for probation violation. Original charge attempt to elude police. Buhler was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
6:10 p.m. — Lost property in Minam Canyon.
6:45 p.m. — Request for agency assist.
8 p.m. — Report of hay shed fire in Lostine.
9:05 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
OCT. 3
5:35 a.m. — Report of fire in rural Lostine.
6:53 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
8:05 a.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
11:31 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Wallowa.
11:36 a.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
3:01 p.m. — Kenyon Carter Davidson, 19, of Wallowa, was arrested on a Wallowa County warrant. Davidson was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
3:41 p.m. — Allie Louise Doran, 29, of Joseph, was arrested on a Wallowa County warrant on a charge of probation violation. Original charge was contempt of court. Doran was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
4:22 p.m. — Report of harassment/criminal mischief.
5:56 p.m. — Report of mule loose in Joseph.
6:45 p.m. — Found credit card in Enterprise.
7:39 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
