DECEMBER 16
7:45 a.m. – Theft reported in rural Lostine.
8:28 a.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
10:17 a.m. – 911 request for Deputy possible suicidal subject in Joseph.
10:55 a.m. – Report of harassment in Enterprise.
11:37 a.m. – Found wallet in Enterprise.
12:03 p.m. – 911 harassment complaint in Joseph.
5:41 p.m. – 911 request for deputy in Enterprise.
6:06 p.m. – Report of suspicious activity in rural Joseph.
6:52 p.m. – 911 call for disturbance.
7:04 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
7:54 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
10:31 p.m. – 911 call from rural Enterprise.
DECEMBER 17
8:45 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
10:28 a.m. – ODF&W darting a deer in Enterprise.
12:25 p.m. – Report of a trespass in rural Joseph.
2:05 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise in lock out of vehicle.
3:30 p.m. – Theft report in Joseph.
8:49 p.m. – Entered a Statewide Misdemeanor warrant on Sherod, Errol Glenn, 58, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Warrant served.
DECEMBER 18
8:14 a.m. – Welfare check on animal in Joseph.
11:49 a.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections arrested Errol Glenn Sherod on a Probation Violation Warrant, original charge Assault on a Public Safety officer. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
12:20 p.m. – Speeding complaint in Enterprise.
1:05 p.m. – 911 reporting cow on Hwy 82.
DECEMBER 19
10:01 a.m. – Enterprise PD arrested Patrick Angelo Maroney, 61, of Joseph for Probation Violation, original charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He was transferred to Umatilla County Jail.
10:40 a.m. – Deer needing put down in rural Enterprise.
1:17 p.m. – Report of possible drunk driver in Enterprise.
3:35 p.m. – Negotiating bad check reported in Enterprise.
4:44 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
6:11 p.m. – Single vehicle crash on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa. Non injury.
DECEMBER 20
4:27 p.m. – Theft complaint in Wallowa.
8:52 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a Nationwide Felony Warrant for Benjamin Grey Gibson, 30, of Enterprise on the following charges: Assault IV Felony (DV) x 2; Menacing (DV) x 2; Harassment – Physical (DV) x 2; Unlawful Sexual Penetration I (Measure 11); Sexual Abuse II Object; Sex Abuse III; Trespass I; Criminal Mischief III x 3.
11:59 p.m. – Disturbance reported from Joseph.
DECEMBER 21
6:04 a.m. – Smoke inside residence in Joseph.
11:20 a.m. – 911 reporting smoke from a dumpster in Enterprise.
12:35 p.m. – Rocks in roadway, Hwy 82, rural Lostine.
1:46 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriffs Office arrested Evan A. Mock, 24, Transient, for a Statewide Felony Probation Violation Detainer issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections. Original charge of Delivery of Oxycodone. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
DECEMBER 22
1:04 p.m. – 911 reporting a road hazard.
1:50 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Benjamin Grey Gibson, 30, of Enterprise on a Wallowa County Warrant. Original charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree x 2, Menacing, Harassment x 2, Unlawful Sexual Penetration 1, Sexual Abuse 2, Sexual Abuse 3, Menacing, Criminal Trespass 1, Criminal Mischief 3 x 3. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
