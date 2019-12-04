NOVEMBER 25
9:17 a.m. – Theft call in Enterprise.
10:26 a.m. – 911 reporting harassment in Joseph.
11:53 am. – Dog running at large in Enterprise.
1:37 p.m. – Report of a traffic crash in Enterprise, non injury.
6:06 p.m. – Possible propane leak in Wallowa.
6:33 p.m. – 911 reporting hazardous road conditions in Wallowa County from the top of Minam Grade to Joseph.
9:22 p.m. – Report of a theft in rural Imnaha.
NOVEMBER 26
6:11 a.m. – Loose horses reported on Hwy 82 Lostine.
11:59 a.m. – Report of a vehicle slide off rural Enterprise.
2:01 p.m. – Traffic crash rural Joseph.
2:31 p.m. – Criminal mischief report in Enterprise.
3:30 p.m. – Welfare check requested on horses in rural Joseph.
3:52 p.m. – Scam/fraud reported in Enterprise.
5:30 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance/running at large reported from Wallowa.
6:04 p.m. – 911 reporting suicide threat in Enterprise.
6:52 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in rural Troy.
6:52 p.m. – 911 reporting disturbance in Enterprise.
NOVEMBER 27
6:09 a.m. – 911 reporting vehicle that hit a house in Enterprise.
8:33 a.m. – Public assist for person locked out of vehicle in Enterprise.
12:41 p.m. – Report of kids sledding down a hill in Joseph and RP has concerns that if a vehicle comes down the hill the kids will not be seen in time for the vehicle to stop.
1:22 p.m. – Agency assist with Child Welfare.
2:32 p.m. – Report of theft in rural Joseph.
3:20 p.m. – Non-injury traffic crash Hwy 3 rural Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. – Non injury traffic crash in rural Joseph.
4:09 p.m. – Non injury slide off in Joseph.
4:11 p.m. - Non injury slide off in Joseph.
4:47 p.m. – 911 call for a bison loose in rural Enterprise.
8:47 p.m. – Dog complaint in Enterprise.
NOVEMBER 28
10:30 a.m. – Report of snow plow in the ditch Hwy 350. ODOT was advised.
2:28 p.m. – 911 request for law enforcement in Wallowa.
5:42 p.m. – Calf in roadway rural Joseph.
7:43 p.m. – Injured dog in roadway in Joseph.
NOVEMBER 29
1:42 a.m. – Welfare check on dog in Joseph.
11:06 a.m. – 911 regarding injured bird in rural Enterprise.
1:48 p.m. – Traffic hazard in rural Joseph.
2:58 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
3:59 p.m. – Report of possible animal neglect in Wallowa.
4:57 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
6:11 p.m. – Fire reported on Hwy 3 in rural Enterprise.
7:42 p.m. – Report of trespassing in rural Wallowa.
NOVEMBER 30
12:56 p.m. – Report of a single vehicle rollover in Imnaha.
4:09 p.m. – 911 traffic crash, rural Enterprise non injury.
4:54 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
6:34 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
DECEMBER 1
10:42 a.m. – Animal complaint in Joseph.
1:18 p.m. – Report of a trespass in Imnaha.
8:22 p.m. – Vehicle vs. deer in rural Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.