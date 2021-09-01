AUG. 23
11 a.m. — Report of disturbance in Enterprise.
1:31 p.m. — Dog as public nuisance in Enterprise.
4:56 p.m. — Report of possible fire at Wallowa Lake.
5:36 p.m. — Possible theft reported in Joseph.
5:50 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
7:50 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
9:25 p.m. — Agency assist — La Grande.
AUG. 24
4:38 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
7:31 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:10 a.m. — Report of a cow on highway in Enterprise.
9:33 a.m. — Missing cattle in rural Enterprise.
10:57 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
11:44 a.m. — Fire reported near Wallowa Lake.
1:14 a.m. — Theft complaint near Wallowa Lake.
3:05 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance in Wallowa.
3:26 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
5:27 p.m. — Patrick Angelo Maroney, 62, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on a charge of probation violation. Original charge was unlawful use of weapon. He was taken to the Umatilla County Jail.
8:02 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, the WCSO issued a citation for no operators license.
AUG. 25
7:18 a.m. — Request for public assist in rural Enterprise.
8:22 a.m. — Scam reported in rural Enterprise.
12:27 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
3:58 p.m. — Public assist requested in Enterprise.
7:04 p.m. — Found ammunition reported in rural Joseph.
10:06 p.m. — Steven Leo Comstock, 73, of Wallowa, was arrested by the WCSO on a charge of assault reported in rural Wallowa. Comstock was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
AUG. 26
11:34 a.m. — Suspicious person reported in Joseph.
11:52 a.m. — Report of dogs as a public nuisance in Wallowa.
12:35 p.m. — Theft reported near Wallowa Lake.
4:02 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Lostine.
8:31 p.m. — Report of vehicle vs. cow in rural Enterprise.
11:19 p.m. — Welfare check request in Wallowa.
AUG. 27
7:48 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Lostine.
9:02 a.m. — Animal report in rural Enterprise.
9:30 a.m. — Report of a lost wallet in Joseph.
10:31 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in rural Enterprise.
10:38 a.m. — Road hazard complaint in Joseph.
1:12 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
1:53 p.m. — Theft near Wallowa Lake.
2:17 p.m. — Animal report in Enterprise.
2:28 p.m. — Theft reported near Wallowa Lake.
3:51 p.m. — Theft reported in Joseph.
6:17 p.m. — Heather Renee Stafford, 35, of Joseph, was arrested by the WCSO on a charge of second-degree theft.
6:22 p.m. — Traffic complaint from Joseph.
6:41 p.m. — Traffic crash in Wallowa.
9:48 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
10:54 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
AUG. 28
4:47 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Joseph.
9:08 a.m. — Report of a motor-vehicle crash, vehicle vs. cow in rural Joseph.
11:25 a.m. — Report of a disturbance at Wallowa Lake.
11:25 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
11:45 a.m. — Public assist requested in Enterprise.
12:33 p.m. — Theft reported at Wallowa Lake.
12:37 p.m. — Theft reported at Wallowa Lake.
12:40 p.m. — Theft reported at Wallowa Lake.
1:21 p.m. — Wallet reported lost in Joseph.
3:56 p.m. — Report of a dead deer in Enterprise.
5:37 p.m. — Jesse Willard Johnson, 40, of Elgin, was arrested by the WCSO on a warrant out of Union County after calls reporting a disturbance at Wallowa Lake. Johnson was transported to the Union County Jail.
7:45 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
7:47 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
9:29 p.m. — Report of delayed motorist in rural Joseph.
10:24 p.m. — Report of trespass in Enterprise.
10:51 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
11:57 p.m. — At traffic stop in Joseph, the WCSO issued a citation for speeding.
AUG. 29
10 a.m. — Report of possible fire in rural Wallowa.
3:23 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
3:58 p.m. — Theft complaint in Joseph.
4:30 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise.
6:09 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Joseph.
7:34 p.m. — Road hazard reported in Enterprise.
9:38 p.m. — Report of possible theft in Enterprise.
10:16 p.m. — Report of possible domestic disturbance in Joseph.
