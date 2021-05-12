MAY 2
7:29 a.m. — Donald Reed Buhler, 32, of Joseph, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of contempt of court. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:13 a.m. — A warning for a passing violation was issued by the WCSO during a traffic stop in Joseph.
11:39 a.m. — David Wayne Franklin, 30, of Joseph, was arrested by the WCSO on a misdemeanor warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court for probation violation on an original charge of DUII. Bail was posted.
12:04 p.m. — Motorist assistance was requested in rural Lostine.
12:37 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in rural Lostine.
1:28 p.m. — An attempt to locate was requested in Joseph.
1:54 p.m. — A traffic stop was made by the Enterprise Police Department in Enterprise.
2:35 p.m. — Motorist assistance was requested in rural Enterprise.
4:47 p.m. — Motorist assistance was requested in rural Enterprise.
5:38 p.m. — An attempt to locate was requested in rural Lostine.
8:23 p.m. — A traffic stop was made by the WCSO in rural Joseph.
MAY 3
7:58 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in rural Enterprise.
8:05 a.m. — A theft was reported to the WCSO in rural Enterprise.
10:37 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Lostine.
3:33 p.m. — A traffic complaint was made in Joseph.
5:54 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise.
8:02 p.m. — A traffic complaint on Highway 82 was made in rural Wallowa.
10:16 p.m. — A scam call was reported in Enterprise.
11:37 p.m. — A noise complaint was made to the EPD in Enterprise.
MAY 4
10:39 a.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Enterprise.
10:54 a.m. — A case of identity theft was reported in Wallowa.
11:18 a.m. — A warning was issued by the EPD during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
11:37 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
12:16 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Lostine.
12:36 p.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported to the EPD in Enterprise.
1:53 p.m. — A complaint of harassment was made in Enterprise to the EPD.
2:45 p.m. — A parking complaint was made in Enterprise to the EPD.
2:54 p.m. — Motorist assistance was requested in Enterprise.
3:08 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in the Troy area.
3:28 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage was reported in rural Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. — A report of a possible restraining order violation was reported to the EPD.
4:27 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Joseph.
4:31 p.m. — A traffic complaint was made to the EPD in Enterprise.
6:13 p.m. — A citation was issued for a parking violation in Enterprise by the EPD.
MAY 5
8:32 a.m. — A parking complaint was made in Joseph.
11:01 a.m. — One male individual was transported to the Umatilla County Jail by the WCSO.
11:09 a.m. — A driver was warned for failure to drive on the right side of the road during a traffic stop in Wallowa.
12:12 p.m. — A stalking order violation was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
2:04 p.m. — A possible DUII driver was reported in rural Joseph.
2:29 p.m. — Loose cattle were reported on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
4:20 p.m. — One male individual was transported to the Umatilla County Jail by the WCSO.
5:59 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
MAY 6
9:04 a.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
9:28 a.m. — Lost dogs were reported in Enterprise.
10:55 a.m. — A possible predator depredation was reported in rural Wallowa.
12:59 p.m. — A restraining order violation was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
1:25 p.m. — A possible restraining order violation was reported in Enterprise.
3:43 p.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Enterprise to the Oregon State Police.
4:52 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Enterprise.
6:23 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise to the EPD.
6:38 p.m. — An injured deer was reported in rural Enterprise.
7:08 p.m. — Telephonic harassment was reported in Wallowa.
9:14 p.m. — A large dog with a collar but no tags was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
11:12 p.m. — A warning was issued by the EPD during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
MAY 7
10:55 a.m. — A possible predator depredation was reported in rural Wallowa.
MAY 8
9:07 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise to the EPD.
2 p.m. — A driving complaint to the OSP was made from rural Wallowa.
3:10 p.m. — A civil dispute was reported in Joseph.
3:32 p.m. — A dog attack was reported to the EPD in Enterprise.
11 p.m. — The EPD issued a warning during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
11:25 p.m. — A noise complaint was made to the EPD in Enterprise.
MAY 9
6:58 a.m. — An animal call was reported in Wallowa.
1:09 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
1:36 p.m. — A road hazard was reported to the OSP in rural Enterprise.
12:27 p.m. — Aggressive dogs were reported in Joseph.
3:51 p.m. — A city ordinance violation was reported to the EPD in Enterprise.
4:23 p.m. — A lift assist in Enterprise was reported to Enterprise Ambulance.
