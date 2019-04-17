APRIL 8
3:47 a.m. – Theft reported from Wallowa.
8:06 p.m. – Road hazard Imnaha Hwy. Rocks removed.
8:14 p.m. – Road hazard, rocks in the road rural Enterprise.
APRIL 9
4:29 a.m. – 911 call for flooding in Wallowa.
9:19 a.m. – Flooding at Imnaha at Lightning Creek.
APRIL 10
12:45 a.m. – Wallowa County Parole and Probation issued a warrant for Clint Caleb Powers, 26, of Wallowa for Probation Violation. Original charge of Driving While Suspended.
9:29 a.m. – Theft reported from rural Joseph.
12:24 p.m. – Dog bite reported in Wallowa.
APRIL 11
7:18 a.m. – Suspicious person in Enterprise.
5:22 p.m. – Assault reported in Enterprise.
5:51 p.m. – Animal stuck in high waters reported in rural Wallowa.
7:15 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in Enterprise. Unfounded.
7:54 p.m. – Theft reported in Imnaha.
8:13 p.m. – Clint Adrian Connor Crevaling, 28, of Enterprise was arrested by WCSO on three outstanding warrants out of Idaho and Oregon. He was taken to the Justice Center and transported to Umatilla County.
8:49 p.m. – 911 call for disturbance in Joseph. Dylan Stephens, 27, of Joseph was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on charges of Assault IV, Menacing and Harassment. He was taken to the Justice Center and transported to Umatilla County.
APRIL 12
9:47 a.m. – Report of a possible scam in Enterprise.
8:28 p.m. – Report of criminal mischief in Enterprise.
6:15 p.m. – 911 call reporting a 4-wheeler on Residence St. in Enterprise.
6:45 p.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
11:30 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Timothy Shannon Poteat, 56, of Enterprise for DUI, cited and released to third party.
APRIL 13
9:30 a.m. – Report of horses loose on Hwy. 3, milepost 41.
12:03 p.m. – Report of theft in Joseph.
12:46 p.m. – Report of a single non-injury MVA in Joseph.
2:37 p.m. – Reported of possible criminal mischief in Enterprise. Unfounded.
4:32 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle reported in Wallowa.
11:05 p.m. – Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
APRIL 14
12:45 p.m. – Possible assault in Joseph.
4:54 p.m. – Missing person reported in Enterprise. Located and safe.
APRIL 15
2:18 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
