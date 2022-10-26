MONDAY, OCT. 17
10:03 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
10:17 a.m. — Horses reunited with owners in rural Enterprise.
10:26 a.m. — Report of black iPad in black Pelican case lost in Imnaha area.
10:35 a.m. — Request for assistance in rural Enterprise.
12:55 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
1:18 p.m. — Possible probation violation in Enterprise.
2:20 p.m. — Criminal mischief in rural Enterprise.
2:23 p.m. — Call reporting a traffic complaint in Wallowa.
4:41 p.m. — Call reporting a traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
4:54 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Wallowa.
6:52 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
7:34 p.m. — Call reporting disturbance in Joseph.
8:03 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
6:56 a.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
8:07 a.m. — Report of a traffic crash in Asotin County, Washington.
8:35 a.m. — Traffic crash in rural Enterprise; Oregon State Police advised.
9:56 a.m. — Dog bite reported in Wallowa.
10:01 a.m. — Possible predator depredation in rural Wallowa.
10:03 a.m. — Civil service attempt in Enterprise.
10:08 a.m. — Civil service attempt in Enterprise.
3:54 p.m. — Civil service attempt in Joseph.
4:57 p.m. — Report of two red heeler dogs loose in rural Wallowa.
5:25 p.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in the Eagle Cap Wilderness area.
6:35 p.m. — Business alarm reported in Joseph.
8:39 p.m. — Statewide misdemeanor warrant entered for Ronald Patrick Doyle, 66, of La Grande, on a charge of failure to appear in the second degree.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
8:36 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
9:09 a.m. — Wallowa County Community Corrections conducting a home visit in Enterprise.
9:49 a.m. — Public assist by Wallowa County Sheriff in Enterprise.
10:01 a.m. — Theft in rural Joseph.
11:49 a.m. — Found drug paraphernalia in Joseph.
12:42 p.m. — Business alarm in Enterprise.
1:16 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Lostine.
1:49 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Joseph.
2:24 p.m. — Civil service attempt in Wallowa.
2:29 p.m. — Civil service in Wallowa.
3:38 p.m. — Heather Renee Stafford, 36, of Enterprise was arrested on a charge of probation violation and transported to Umatilla County Jail.
3:43 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in Troy area.
4:20 p.m. — Request for extra patrol in the city of Enterprise.
4:32 p.m. — Call reporting an aggressive dog in Wallowa.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
10:40 a.m. — Residential burglary alarm in Enterprise.
1:18 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
3:27 p.m. — Recovered stolen firearm out of California.
4:05 p.m. — Inreach emergency activation near Ice Lake; patient transported by Life Flight.
5:13 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a citation.
8:22 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
9:10 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Enterprise.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
1:10 a.m. — Report of a disabled vehicle in rural Lostine; OSP notified.
9:58 a.m. — Motorist assist in rural Lostine; information given to OSP.
10:45 a.m. — Cow on the road in rural Lostine; OSP advised.
11:10 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
1:27 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
2:33 p.m. — Found wallet left at business in Joseph.
2:41 p.m. — Dog at large in Joseph.
2:57 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
3:07 p.m. — Tree limb on a power line in Enterprise; PP&L advised.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
8:22 a.m. — Report of an unsecured premisis in Joseph; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office secured the door.
1:43 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; WCSO issued a warning.
4:30 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
8:13 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
8:54 p.m. — Call reporting a fire in rural Wallowa.
9:34 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine; WCSO issued a warning.
10:15 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
12:29 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Enterprise.
12:33 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
2:57 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
12:28 p.m. — Report of a cow in the road in rural Enterprise; referred to OSP.
