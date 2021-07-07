JUNE 28
8:32 a.m. — Single motor-vehicle crash in rural Joseph.
10:26 a.m. — Possible trespassing in Lostine.
10:50 a.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
2:01 p.m. — Scam reported in rural Enterprise.
2:27 p.m. — Injured deer reported in Joseph.
3:27 p.m. — Fraudulent use of a credit card reported in Joseph.
3:49 p.m. — Trespassing in Lostine.
3:59 p.m. — Commercial fire alarm in Enterprise.
4:13 p.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
5:09 p.m. — Audible burglary alarm in Enterprise.
5:26 p.m. — 911 propane leak reported in rural Wallowa.
7:50 p.m. — Agency assist with Oregon State Police at Wallowa Lake.
8:17 p.m. — Calf in the roadway reported in rural Enterprise.
8:21 p.m. — Noise complaint reported on Wallowa Lake.
9:47 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
10:17 p.m. — Boating complaint on Wallowa Lake.
10:44 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
JUNE 29
9:08 a.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
10:18 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
11:30 a.m. — Public assistance at Wallowa Lake.
12:44 p.m. — Nonemergency 911 call in Enterprise.
4:03 p.m. — Propane leak reported in Enterprise.
4:56 p.m. — Gerritt J. Johnson, 28, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on charges of probation violation on an original charge of delivery of methamphetamine.
10:59 p.m. — Possible trespassing reported in rural Enterprise.
JUNE 30
8:38 a.m. — Report of theft in Enterprise.
9:10 a.m. — Report of fraudulent charges on a credit card.
9:56 a.m. — A vehicle fire reported in rural Enterprise.
5:01 p.m. — A disabled vehicle causing hazard reported on Highway 82 in Enterprise.
6:27 p.m. — An injured deer on Highway 82 reported in rural Enterprise.
7:17 p.m. — A dog left reported in vehicle in Joseph.
8:23 p.m. — A propane leak reported in rural Joseph.
9:06 p.m. — A possible fire reported in rural Wallowa.
JULY 1
9:39 a.m. — A citation was issued during a traffic stop in Joseph.
11:46 a.m. — A disturbance was reported in Wallowa.
1:35 p.m. — Andrea L. Rust, 58, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of DUII and reckless endangering. She was cited and released.
5:45 p.m. — Motorist assistance was requested in Enterprise.
8:12 p.m. — A welfare check requested in Enterprise.
8:34 p.m. — Tyler J. Johnson, 25, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on charges of probation violation and on a detainer issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections. The original charge was theft I. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
11:03 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
JULY 2
8:24 a.m. — A vehicle vs. cow crash was reported in rural Joseph. Referred to the Oregon State Police.
8:33 a.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in Joseph.
11:46 a.m. — Loose cows were reported on Highway 3.
2:55 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Wallowa, the WCSO issued a citation for a driving while suspended violation.
3:21 p.m. — An injured deer was reported near Wallowa Lake.
3:44 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Joseph.
5 p.m. — The EPD issued a warning for parking in a no-parking area.
7:15 p.m. — Noninjury traffic crash was reported in rural Enterprise.
11:29 p.m. — Levi Westly Albert Fine, 27, of Wallowa, was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant for probation violation. The original charge was assaulting an officer.
JULY 3
6:53 a.m. — The theft of services was reported in rural Troy.
8:56 a.m. — Loose black Angus cattle were reported in rural Enterprise.
9:22 a.m. — A theft was reported in Enterprise.
10:21 a.m. — Loose horses in rural Joseph. Horses have been reunited with their owners.
11:12 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Joseph.
11:40 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Joseph.
12:07 p.m. — Boating assist on Wallowa Lake.
1:03 p.m. — A stalking complaint was reported in Lostine.
3:32 p.m. — Boater assistance was requested on Wallowa Lake.
4:29 p.m. — Motorist assistance was requested in rural Wallowa.
5:40 p.m. — Trespassing was reported in rural Wallowa.
8:48 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:14 p.m. — Civil dispute in Lostine.
10:14 p.m. — Request for welfare check at the Indian Crossing trailhead.
10:51 p.m. — Motorist assistance was requested in rural Joseph.
10:58 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Joseph, the WCSO issued a citation.
11:09 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
11:49 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Joseph.
JULY 4
2:20 a.m. — Public assistance was requested at Wallowa Lake.
11:43 a.m. — A report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
12:43 p.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Wallowa.
2:29 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
3:08 p.m. — A pair of prescription glasses were found near Wallowa Lake and were turned in to the WCSO.
5:08 p.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Joseph.
5:26 p.m. — Stacey Renee Nell Schilling, 47, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of carrying concealed weapon without a license.
8:28 p.m. — The U.S. Forest Service issued a warning for lighting fireworks near Wallowa Lake.
8:52 p.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported near Wallowa Lake.
9:23 p.m. — Fireworks complaint in Wallowa.
10:05 p.m. — Public assistance was requested at Wallowa Lake.
11:11 p.m. — Public assistance was requested at Wallowa Lake.
11:43 p.m. — Traffic complaint was reported in rural Enterprise.
