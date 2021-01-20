JAN. 11
8:13 a.m. – 911 for flue fire in Enterprise. Owner did not want the Fire Department.
12:43 p.m. – Vandalism reported in Enterprise.
5 p.m. – 911 road hazard – rocks blocking northbound lane on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
6:12 p.m. – Report of assault in rural Joseph.
JAN. 12
3:14 a.m. – 911 mental health call.
8:51 a.m. – Noninjury single-vehicle traffic crash in rural Joseph.
9:45 a.m. – Attempted theft of gasoline in Joseph.
12:33 p.m. – Possible road hazard in rural Joseph.
2:05 p.m. – Road closure in rural Enterprise.
2:18 p.m. – Commercial fire alarm in Joseph. False alarm.
2:40 p.m. – Commercial fire alarm in Joseph. False alarm.
3:02 p.m. – Commercial fire alarm in Joseph. False alarm.
6:26 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garritt J. Johnson, 28, of Enterprise, for a parole violation detainer issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections. Original charge delivery of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:58 p.m. – 911 public assist, Wallowa.
JAN. 13
2:29 a.m. – Report of smoke alarm in Joseph.
4:27 a.m. – 911 report of potential road hazard in rural Joseph. Referred to Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
5:28 a.m. – Commercial fire alarm in Joseph. False alarm.
4:19 p.m. – Public assist in rural Flora.
4:24 p.m. – 911 wildlife game violation reported in Wallowa.
5:58 p.m. – Hit and run with property damage reported in Wallowa.
6:21 p.m. – Trespass complaint in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 14
12:47 p.m. – Traffic complaint at Wallowa Lake.
2:09 p.m. – Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
JAN. 15
2:16 a.m. – 911 call reporting medical issue.
7:24 a.m. – Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
8:17 a.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
11:54 a.m. – Two 911 call for welfare check in Wallowa.
12:58 p.m. – Hit and run with property damage reported in rural Enterprise.
1:27 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
3:03 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
3:48 p.m. – Agency assist in rural Wallowa with Oregon State Police.
4:42 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise with the Oregon Department of Human Services.
6:04 p.m. – Traffic crash in Enterprise.
JAN. 16
1:29 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Wallowa.
2:13 p.m. – Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
5:40 p.m. – Public assist in Joseph.
6:49 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop, issued a citation for driving uninsured and driving while suspended/revoked.
JAN. 17
7:41 a.m. – Subject called in a possible coyote that he had just hit on Highway 82 at Eggleson Corner.
10:02 a.m. – 911 call for dog caught in a trap in rural Lostine.
1:31 p.m. – 911 for public assist.
3:42 p.m. – 911 call for public assist in Enterprise.
3:59 p.m. – Theft reported in rural Wallowa.
11:27 p.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.