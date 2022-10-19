MONDAY, OCT. 10
6:31 a.m. — Animal report in rural Enterprise.
8:01 a.m. — Civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
8:14 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding.
10:16 a.m. — A road hazard in rural Imnaha was reported to the U.S. Forest Service.
10:46 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported in Lostine.
11:55 a.m. — Controlled burn in Wallowa.
2:22 p.m. — Medical transport in rural Enterprise.
3:32 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
5:49 p.m. — A dog was reported a public nuisance in Joseph.
6:05 p.m. — A deer was reported hit in Enterprise.
7:12 p.m. — An injured deer was reported in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
5:49 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
6:11 a.m. — Medical transport to Lewiston, Idaho, was requested.
10:25 a.m. — Public assistance to close a road in rural Enterprise was requested so cattle could be moved.
10:53 a.m. — Trespassing was reported in Joseph.
11:47 a.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported in Enterprise.
12:46 p.m. — A complaint of burning in Joseph was received.
1:33 p.m. — A controlled burn was reported in rural Joseph.
5:42 p.m. — Medical assistance was requested in Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
8:59 a.m. — Harassing phone calls were reported in Enterprise.
9:07 a.m. — An injured deer was reported in Lostine to the Oregon State Police.
11:50 a.m. — A missing dog was reported in Enterprise.
11:52 a.m. — David Dean Killion, 62, of Beaverton, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on two Wallowa County Circuit Court warrants, one each for a charge of contempt of court and for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended or revoked. Million was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail.
12:13 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
12:46 p.m. — A traffic complaint was received from rural Enterprise.
12:49 p.m. — The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Oregon State Police in rural Enterprise.
2:49 p.m. — A warrant was issued for Dylan Leland Stephens, 31, from Nehalem, by the Wallowa County Circuit Court on a charge of failure to appear on an original charge of contempt of court.
3:01 p.m. — A brushfire was reported in rural Enterprise.
3:52 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
5:57 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
6:41 p.m. — A complaint of hunting in rural Wallowa was referred to Oregon State Police.
9:09 p.m. — A parole violation was reported to the Enterprise Police Department.
10:37 p.m. — An animal complaint was received in rural Enterprise.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
12:02 p.m. — Possible animal abuse reported in Enterprise.
12:14 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding.
1:18 p.m. — A theft was reported in rural Joseph.
3:30 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding.
9:10 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Enterprise.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
10 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
10:45 a.m. — A damaged pole was reported in rural Enterprise.
12:09 p.m. — A female chocolate lab was found in rural Joseph and reunited with her owner.
12:45 p.m. — A loose cow was reported near Wallowa Lake.
1 p.m. — Suspicious behavior was reported in Enterprise.
3:08 p.m. — Enterprise Ambulance responded to a medical alarm in Joseph.
4:31 p.m. — A scam/fraud call was reported in Enterprise.
8:34 p.m. — Dylan Leland Stephens, 31, of Nehalem, was arrested by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office on a Wallowa County warrant for a charge of contempt of court. Stephens posted bail and was released.
11:19 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
8:30 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Wallowa.
9:26 a.m. — Harassment was reported in Enterprise.
10:11 a.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Enterprise.
10:55 a.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Enterprise.
12:49 p.m. — A dog as a public nuisance was reported in rural Enterprise.
2:35 p.m. — A fire was reported in rural Joseph.
3:20 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported in Lostine.
6:23 p.m. — A dog was reunited with its owner in rural Wallowa.
6:41 p.m. — A vehicle was reported on fire in Lostine.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
4:33 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Lostine.
11:21 a.m. — A phone was reported lost in Enterprise and found.
12:19 p.m. — A traffic complaint in rural Enterprise was received.
3:02 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
4:52 p.m. — A theft was reported in Joseph.
5:13 p.m. — A citation was served by the Sheriff’s Office in Wallowa.
5:45 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding.
6:34 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.