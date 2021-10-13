OCT. 4
12:46 a.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
9:19 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
11:31 a.m. — Theft complaint in Wallowa.
12:38 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
1:01 p.m. — Scam call reported in Flora.
5:41 p.m. — Possible assault reported in Joseph.
6:01 p.m. — Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
6:19 p.m. — Request for extra patrol in rural Joseph.
6:53 p.m. — Russell Orland Hawkins, 53, of Wallowa, was arrested on a Wallowa County warrant for contempt of court.
7:31 p.m. — Dog bite reported in Enterprise.
OCT. 5
12:19 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
7:08 a.m. — Public assistance in rural Troy.
7:59 a.m. — Public assistance in Joseph.
9:39 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
11:45 a.m. — Possible game violation in Enterprise.
12:21 p.m. and 12:31 p.m.— Traffic stop in Enterprise; the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
1:17 p.m. and 2:26 p.m. — Traffic stops in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
7:12 p.m. — Suspicious person in rural Enterprise.
8:51 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Joseph.
10:08 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
OCT. 6
7:18 a.m. — Injured dog in Wallowa.
11:10 a.m. — Civil dispute in Joseph.
11:24 a.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
2:11 p.m. — Public assistance in rural Joseph.
3:32 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
5:57 p.m. — Patrick A. Maroney, 63, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a probation violation warrant issued by Wallowa County. Original charge of unlawful use of a weapon. He was taken to Umatilla County Jail.
7:03 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
7:34 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
8 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a citation for driving uninsured, a warning for failure to register vehicle and a warning for falsification of tags. The vehicle was towed.
OCT. 7
8:06 a.m. — Search and rescue in Snake River unit of Hells Canyon. Resolved.
9:24 a.m. — Emily Howerton, 28, of Elgin, was arrested by WCCC on a probation violation and taken to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:31 a.m. — Welfare check requested at Lick Creek Campground. Subjects located and healthy.
10:55 a.m. — Assistance with lockout in Enterprise.
12:58 p.m. — Noninjury plane crash at Enterprise Airport.
12:58 p.m. — Lauren B. Bobbitt, 39, of Wallowa, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of contempt of court for violation of court restraining order.
3:32 p.m. — At a traffic stop by the EPD in Enterprise, a vehicle was towed for having no insurance.
5:04 p.m. — Joseph Robb, 20, of Lostine, was arrested by WWCC on a charge of probation violation. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
6:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD towed vehicle for no insurance and issued citation for no driver’s license.
8:15 p.m. — Report of possible harassment in Enterprise.
OCT. 8
7:45 a.m. — Information regarding animals in rural Wallowa.
9:20 a.m. — Public assistance in Enterprise.
10:25 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Enterprise.
10:40 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
11:23 a.m. — Animal report in Joseph.
11:33 a.m. — Animal report in Joseph.
1:05 p.m. — Report of possible liquor law violation in Enterprise.
3:49 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Lostine.
5:22 p.m. — Agency assist with Oregon State Police in rural Enterprise.
6:06 p.m. — Animal report in Wallowa.
7:14 p.m. — Animal report in rural Wallowa.
9:59 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
OCT. 9
7:42 a.m. — Animal report in Joseph.
8:41 a.m. — Report of possible trespass in rural Enterprise.
2:09 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
10:25 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
11:02 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD towed vehicle for no insurance.
OCT. 10
7:42 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
