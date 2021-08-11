AUG. 2
12:54 a.m. — Public assist.
6:01 a.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
6:10 a.m. — Report of an unknown vehicle in Wallowa.
7:48 a.m. — Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
8:53 a.m. — Stolen U-Haul trailer reported in rural Enterprise.
8:56 a.m. — Noninjury traffic crash reported in Joseph.
9:48 a.m. — Report of loud voices in rural Enterprise.
10:41 a.m. — Parking complaint in Enterprise.
11:19 a.m. — Call for public assist in Joseph.
12:31 p.m. — Commercial burglary alarm in rural Joseph.
5:14 p.m. — Public assist with lockout requested in Enterprise.
5:18 p.m. — Disabled vehicle reported on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
7:12 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported at Wallowa Lake.
8:16 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Wallowa.
8:30 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in rural Enterprise.
9:27 p.m. — Suspicious person in Joseph.
11:24 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
AUG. 3
8:13 a.m. — Theft of services in Wallowa.
8:24 a.m. — Report of a theft in Joseph.
10:31 a.m. — Open door in Wallowa.
10:36 a.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
10:56 a.m. — Loose cow reported in rural Enterprise.
11:04 a.m. — Public assist in rural Lostine.
12:03 p.m. — Dog as public nuisance reported in Joseph.
2:45 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in Joseph.
3:57 p.m. — Fire alarm activation in rural Joseph.
4:25 p.m. — Trespass complaint in rural Wallowa.
5:14 p.m. — Report of dog left in vehicle in Enterprise.
6:27 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
6:45 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle towed for driving while uninsured.
6:54 p.m. — Dog bite reported in Wallowa.
7:39 p.m. — Missing juvenile reported at Wallowa Lake State Park. Juvenile found.
8:29 p.m. — Call reporting a hillside fire in rural Imnaha.
10:45 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in rural Enterprise.
AUG. 4
3:48 a.m. — Property found in rural Joseph.
4:43 a.m. — Report of crash activation in rural Wallowa.
4:51 a.m. — Report of a vehicle on fire in rural Lostine.
1:17 p.m. — Noninjury motor-vehicle crash reported in rural Joseph.
3:53 p.m. — Public assist rural Wallowa.
5:13 p.m. — Single-vehicle, noninjury crash reported in rural Joseph.
5:38 p.m. — Report of badger in Enterprise.
AUG. 5
7:51 a.m. — Report of illegal burning in Wallowa.
8:30 a.m. — Report of vehicle struck deer in rural Enterprise.
9:45 a.m. — Call reporting lightning strike at Wallowa Lake.
11:02 a.m. — A fire started by a lightning strike reported in Flora.
11:14 a.m. — Report of several fire starts on the Wallowa River near Fisher Creek.
12:24 p.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Wallowa.
12:40 p.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.
1:07 p.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Enterprise.
1:38 p.m. — Report of a dog being shot in Joseph.
2:27 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Wallowa.
2:32 p.m. — Public assist in rural Lostine.
3:40 p.m. — Scam calls reported in Enterprise.
5:45 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Wallowa.
6:35 p.m. — 911 report of lightning strike fire near Grouse Flats.
7:19 p.m. — Agency assist.
8:14 p.m. — Agency assist requested in Pendleton.
9:59 p.m. — Call reporting a suspicious person in Lostine.
AUG. 6
12:52 a.m. — Public assist requested in Joseph.
8:11 a.m. — Longhorn cattle found in rural Enterprise.
8:04 a.m. — Sighting of three puppies in Enterprise.
8:35 a.m. — Welfare check in rural Joseph.
9:14 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Enterprise.
9:34 a.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.
9:35 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
11:34 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
12:59 p.m. — Report of propane leak in Enterprise.
1:32 p.m. — Report of lost credit card in Enterprise.
2:27 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
2:47 p.m. — Public assist near Wallowa.
4:03 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
5:15 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
7:55 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported near Wallowa Lake.
9:03 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
11:57 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
AUG. 7
7:26 a.m. — Civil dispute in rural Lostine.
8:57 a.m. — Request for public assist in Lostine.
10:01 a.m. — Runaway report in Wallowa.
11:04 a.m. — Report of a burn in the city of Joseph.
12:33 p.m. — Report of loose horse in rural Enterprise.
1:41 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
2:41 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Lostine.
2:44 p.m. — Lost property in Enterprise.
3:38 p.m. — Parking complaint in Enterprise.
3:59 p.m. — Civil dispute in Joseph.
6:12 p.m. — Report of smoke in the north end of the county.
6:32 p.m. — Agency assist.
7:10 p.m. — Three horses running at large in Wallowa.
7:32 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Joseph.
8:01 p.m. — Report of an assault in Enterprise.
9:05 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Joseph.
10:24 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
AUG. 8
9:21 a.m. — Agency assist in Lostine.
9:51 a.m. — Injured deer reported in Enterprise.
1:26 p.m. — Report of down cable line in Enterprise.
1:42 p.m. — Vehicle vs. dog accident reported in Enterprise.
2:01 p.m. — Stolen wallet in rural Joseph.
8:38 p.m. — Report of injured deer in rural Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.