MARCH 16
8:35 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
1:33 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
1:48 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
3:29 p.m. — Follow up investigation in Wallowa.
2:18 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in rural Enterprise.
3:56 p.m. — Scam/fraud call reported in rural Enterprise.
6:11 p.m. — Assault reported in Enterprise.
8:11 p.m. — 911 Two-vehicle, noninjury crash reported in Enterprise. Enterprise Police Department issued citation for no insurance.
MARCH 17
11:45 a.m. — Suspicious person in Joseph.
12:35 p.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
3:15 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
5:05 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
6:09 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in rural Joseph.
8:27 p.m. — 911 report of injured hiker in rural Wallowa.
MARCH 18
10:09 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Wallowa.
1:07 p.m. — Theft reported in Joseph.
1:49 p.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
2:07 p.m. — Dog complaint in Wallowa.
2:28 p.m. — Report of child abuse in Joseph.
3:50 p.m. — Lost credit card reported in rural Enterprise.
5:31 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation for driving while suspended.
6:22 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
11:46 p.m. — 911 report of criminal mischief in rural Wallowa.
MARCH 19
9:39 a.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
11:22 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Enterprise.
11:40 a.m — Follow up investigation in Wallowa.
12:24 p.m. — Follow up investigation in Wallowa.
1:55 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa. Referred to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
1:57 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
2:13 p.m. — Possible animal neglect in rural Enterprise.
2:23 p.m. — Welfare request in Enterprise.
4:09 p.m. — 911 for public assist in Wallowa.
5:32 p.m. — Welfare check in rural Joseph.
5:46 p.m. — 911 for public assist in Wallowa.
6:51 p.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
MARCH 20
12:36 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise. WCSO performed a traffic stop. A warning was issued for lighting.
1:58 p.m. — 911 welfare check in Wallowa.
3:50 p.m. — Criminal mischief in Wallowa.
9:58 p.m. — Agency assist in Joseph.
10:34 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
MARCH 21
12:15 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
8:53 a.m. — Agency assist with the hospital.
11:10 a.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
2:41 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
4:13 p.m. — 911 traffic complaint in Enterprise. EPD arrested Jon William Hagan, 48, of Enterprise, for hit and run, failure to perform duties of a driver and reckless driving. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:03 p.m. — EPD arrested Kody Allen McManus, 25, of Richland, Washington, on a warrant issued out of Union County for failure to appear, on an original charge of theft II. The subject also was arrested on an order of arrest and detention issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections for probation violation on an original charge of driving while suspended or revoked. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
10:08 p.m. — 911 for public assist in Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.