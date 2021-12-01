NOV. 15
7:41 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
10:36 a.m. — Welfare check in rural Joseph.
10:37 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
10:55 a.m. — Fraud call reported in Enterprise.
11:55 a.m. — Fraud call reported in Enterprise.
12:04 p.m. — Lost phone reported in Enterprise.
12:06 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in Enterprise.
1:24 p.m. — Theft complaint in Union County.
3:14 p.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury, motor-vehicle accident was reported in Wallowa.
4:22 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
5:45 p.m. — Report of down trees on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
6:02 p.m. — Report of possible gunshots in Enterprise.
9:35 p.m. — Report of sparking in Joseph.
11:49 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
NOV. 16
1:23 a.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
2:12 a.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
5:56 a.m. — Welfare check in rural Joseph.
6:45 a.m. — Report of a vehicle struck deer in rural Enterprise.
7:43 a.m. — Death investigation in rural Imnaha.
12:06 p.m. — Traffic complaint on Highway 82 in Enterprise.
2:18 p.m. — Lost wallet reported near P.O. Saddle trailhead.
4:30 p.m. — Cows out in rural Enterprise.
4:40 p.m. — Cows out in rural Joseph.
5:16 p.m. — Residential electrical fire reported in Enterprise.
7:15 p.m. — Dead deer reported on Highway 82 in rural Joseph.
8:33 p.m. — Request for law enforcement in Joseph.
9:08 p.m. — Transformer fire reported in Joseph.
NOV. 17
3:59 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
7:33 a.m. — Commercial alarm in Enterprise.
9:40 a.m. — Lost horses on Highway 3, MP 34 in Enterprise.
9:51 a.m. — Possible predator depredation in Wallowa.
1:34 p.m. — Call with information from Joseph — welfare check.
3:24 p.m. — Rayford G. Guillory, 61, of Wallowa, was arrested by Wallowa County Community Corrections on a charge of probation violation, with an original charge of DUII. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:36 p.m. — Report of harassment in Joseph.
7:21 p.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
8 p.m. — Animal complaint in Wallowa.
NOV. 18
8:19 a.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
10:15 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
2:05 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
2:17 p.m. — Garold Ian Hurley, 51, of Ontario, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on a statewide warrant. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
2:59 p.m. — Civil dispute in Wallowa.
3:07 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
5:27 p.m. — Training exercise Enterprise Fire Department in Enterprise.
8:32 p.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
9:13 p.m. — Found cellphone in Enterprise.
9:49 p.m. — Criminal mischief in rural Enterprise.
NOV. 19
11:18 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Joseph.
5:38 p.m. — Trespassing complaint in rural Enterprise.
5:52 p.m. — Identity theft reported in Wallowa.
8:14 p.m. — Traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
8:14 p.m. — Liysa Ann King Swart, 59, of Eagle Creek, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of DUII.
NOV. 20
12:22 a.m. — Report of possible domestic in Joseph.
3:15 a.m. — Report of a suspicious person in Enterprise.
2:54 p.m. — Death investigation in Joseph.
2:55 p.m. — Injured deer reported in rural Enterprise.
3:31 p.m. — Lost cattle in rural Joseph — two black Angus steers.
5:28 p.m. — Injured deer on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
5:48 p.m. — Jedidiah Kesi Lamb, 20, of Joseph, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of menacing. Lamb was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
6:28 p.m. — Simon Dean Luttrell, 38, of Joseph, was arrested by the WCSO on a charge of driving while suspended.
7:23 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for unreadable plate and white lights to the rear.
7:37 p.m. — David Wayne Franklin, 31, of Joseph, was arrested on a statewide order of arrest and detention for probation violation issued by WCCC. The original charge was DUII. Franklin was cited and released.
8:40 p.m. — Multiple calls for noise complaints in rural Enterprise.
9:07 p.m. — Public assist in rural Joseph.
10:48 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
11:07 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
NOV. 21
8:51 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in Enterprise.
6:59 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
8:27 p.m. — Request for extra patrol in rural Enterprise.
9:12 p.m. — Civil dispute in Wallowa.
NOV. 22
3:02 a.m. — Report of possible delayed hunter near Imnaha.
9:28 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Joseph.
10:50 a.m. — Animal complaint in rural Lostine.
4:06 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
NOV. 23
10:52 a.m. — A disturbance reported in Enterprise.
11:33 a.m. — Welfare check in Joseph.
12:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, a warning was issued for cellphone use.
5:52 p.m. — Vehicle towed in Enterprise (road hazard).
6:48 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
NOV. 24
9:06 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
10:08 a.m. — Alarm test in Joseph.
NOV. 25
10:26 a.m. — Noise complaint in rural Enterprise.
12:38 p.m. — Report of dog as a public nuisance in rural Enterprise.
12:45 p.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
1:55 p.m. — Found dog in rural Enterprise; small yellow/orange female, unknown breed.
8:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
10:59 p.m. — Lost male Shih Tzu, white in color — in Enterprise.
NOV. 26
7:05 a.m. — Injured deer on Highway 82 in Lostine.
8:45 a.m. — Road hazard reported on Hurricane Creek Road.
9:39 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
9:58 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
10:35 a.m. — Lost mini dachshund dog in rural Enterprise.
1:42 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Lostine.
4:18 p.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.
5:04 p.m. — Theft reported in Lostine.
11:41 p.m. — Report of fire in Enterprise.
11:58 p.m. — Justice D. Ballentine, 23, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a statewide warrant for failure to appear. He was cited and released.
NOV. 27
10:48 a.m. — Driving complaint in rural Joseph.
NOV. 28
1:11 p.m. — Residential burglar alarm in Joseph. False alarm.
2:13 p.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
3:31 p.m. — Overdue motorist reported in Enterprise.
4:37 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Lostine.
5:32 p.m. — Harassment reported in Wallowa.
7:03 p.m. — Justice Dakota Ballentine, 23, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing. Ballentine was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
