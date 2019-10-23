OCTOBER 14
8:08 a.m. – Hit and run in rural Wallowa.
OCTOBER 15
3:12 p.m. – 911 call for a traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
OCTOBER 16
7:58 a.m. – 911 report of an assault in Joseph.
12:45 p.m. – Report of hit and run with vehicle damage in Enterprise.
1:48 p.m. – 911 call reporting wildland fire in rural Joseph.
1:58 p.m. – Welfare check in Joseph.
4:01 p.m. – Noah Joseph Allen, 20, of Wallowa was arrested in La Grande on two Wallowa County Circuit Court warrants: SW Misdemeanor warrant for FTA, original charge of Assault IV, Criminal Mischief II, Criminal Trespass I, Harassment x 2, Telephonic Harassment, and SW Misdemeanor warrant for FTA, original charge of Contempt of Court. Subject was lodged in Union County Jail then transported to Umatilla County Jail.
4:42 p.m. – Report of hit and run vehicle damage in Enterprise.
OCTOBER 17
10:42 a.m. – 911 call reporting an erratic driver in rural Wallowa.
11:16 a.m. – Request for a welfare check in Wallowa.
1:29 p.m. – Report of restraining order violation in Enterprise.
2:07 p.m. – Animal neglect reported in Joseph.
4:30 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Shiloh K. Dickenson, 35, of Wallowa for Parole Violation. Original charge Sex Abuse I. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
4:34 p.m. – Report of vehicle road hazard in rural Enterprise.
7:09 p.m. – Road hazard reported on Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
OCTOBER 18
6:23 a.m. – Court ordered civil stand by in Joseph.
9:15 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Enterprise.
11:49 a.m. – Report of dogs running at large in Enterprise.
1:25 p.m. – Request for a welfare check in Wallowa.
5:06 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint on Hurricane Creek Road in rural Joseph.
6:21 p.m. – Report of fire on Alder Slope.
6:48 p.m. – 911 report of suspicious person at Wallowa Post Office.
7:51 p.m. – Power outage reported on Allen Canyon Loop in rural Wallowa.
OCTOBER 19
8:09 a.m. – Report of a head on collision on Hwy 3 in rural Enterprise.
11:21 a.m. – Report of a non-injury MVA, vehicle vs. deer, in rural Enterprise.
11:39 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Enterprise.
12:24 p.m. – Burglary and theft reported in rural Joseph.
12:54 p.m. – Report of a tree down and blocking a county road in rural Enterprise.
1:33 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance in rural Joseph.
3:04 p.m. – Report of a vehicle crash, vehicle vs. cow, in rural Wallowa.
3:28 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
6:09 p.m. – 911 road hazard Hwy 82 MP 46.
OCTOBER 20
6:32 a.m. – Road hazard rural Enterprise.
1:43 p.m. – Animal complaint rural Enterprise.
4:02 p.m. – Report of livestock out in rural Joseph.
