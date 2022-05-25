MAY 16
12:19 a.m. — Search and rescue incident in rural Joseph.
8:42 a.m. — Loose horses reported in rural Joseph.
12:43 p.m. — Scam reported in Wallowa.
4:35 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle in the city of Joseph.
MAY 17
7:10 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
9:04 a.m. — Commercial alarm in Enterprise; false alarm.
11:19 a.m. — Theft reported in Lostine.
12:49 p.m. — Theft complaint in Joseph.
4:16 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle in rural Wallowa.
4:44 p.m. — Traffic stop by the Enterprise Police Department; citation issued for failure to display registration.
9:24 p.m. — Report of a suspicious person in Enterprise.
MAY 18
10:20 a.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
11:56 a.m. — Report of loose cattle causing a road hazard in rural Enterprise.
1:34 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
1:39 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Joseph.
5:35 p.m. — Report of found dog; caller located the owner in Joseph.
6:26 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
MAY 19
12:31 a.m. — Report of a single vehicle disabled in rural Wallowa, needing a tow.
11:42 a.m. — Fraud reported in Enterprise.
11:53 a.m. — Public assist requested in Lostine.
12:06 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
2:16 p.m. — EPD resident contact.
MAY 20
8:19 a.m. — Scam calls reported in Wallowa.
10:20 a.m. — First-degree theft reported in rural Troy.
10:47 a.m. — Public assist in Wallowa County.
12:23 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Lostine.
3:01 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
4:06 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:59 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
5:30 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:06 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
9:26 p.m. — Report of fire in Enterprise.
MAY 21
9:54 a.m. — Commercial fire alarm in Enterprise.
5:13 p.m. — Attempt to locate statewide probation violation warrant in Joseph.
5:45 p.m. — Two female border Collie dogs reported missing from rural Enterprise.
5:56 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Imnaha.
7:52 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph.
9:18 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa.
9:35 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa.
10:08 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
10:51 p.m. — Sheila Christine Sweeney, 48, of Wallowa, was arrested at a traffic stop in Enterprise by the EPD on a charge of DUI. Sweeney was cited and released; her vehicle was towed.
MAY 22
6:17 a.m. — Loose cow on Highway 82 in rural Joseph.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.