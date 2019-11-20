NOVEMBER 11
12:19 p.m. — Stolen saddle from rural Joseph.
1:30 p.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
9:15 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s office arrested Alan James Griffin, 40, of Joseph for Contempt of Court. Mr. Griffin was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
NOVEMBER 12
1:11 a.m. — 911 call for disturbance in Wallowa.
1:21 p.m. — Dead horse reported from Wallowa.
1:55 p.m. — Possible trespass complaint in rural Joseph.
2:56 p.m. — 911 traffic complaint Hwy 82.
8:43 p.m. — Public assist call in Joseph.
NOVEMBER 13
4:54 a.m. — Transport to Umatilla County Jail to get prisoner for court.
12:40 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
2:17 p.m. — Theft reported in Joseph.
4:23 p.m. — Lost item in Hells Canyon area.
4:44 p.m. — After receiving a 911 call, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Whitley M. Allen, 22, of Wallowa for Assault IV Domestic and Menacing. She was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
5:12 p.m. — 911 report of a possible intoxicated driver in Wallowa.
10:34 p.m. — 911 call for domestic verbal dispute in Wallowa.
NOVEMBER 14
3:44 a.m. — Patrick Michael Wilson, 71, of Wallowa was arrested for Disorderly Conduct by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Umatilla County Jail.
8:20 a.m. — Report of littering in rural Wallowa.
11:56 a.m. — Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
12:06 a.m. — Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
2:13 p.m. — Report of an overdue/lost hiker. Located.
2:13 p.m. — 911 disturbance call in Enterprise.
5:23 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
9:27 p.m. — Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Leila R. Rogers, 56, of Enterprise on a Nationwide Felony Warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court. Original charge Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana Item to Minor x 2. She was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
9:45 p.m. — 911 report of domestic in rural Joseph.
NOVEMBER 15
8:03 a.m. — Scam call reported in Joseph.
11:12 a.m. — Darren Lee Weaver, 49, of Wallowa was arrested by La Grande PD on a SW Misdemeanor warrant from Wallowa County for Probation Violation, original charge of DWS Misdemeanor Revoked. He was lodged in Union County Jail.
12:59 p.m. — Complaint of dog as a public nuisance in Lostine.
1:54 p.m. — Driving complaint in rural Enterprise.
5:47 p.m. — 911 report audible alarm in Enterprise at football field.
NOVEMBER 16
7:19 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
8:28 a.m. — Public assist requested in Joseph.
8:55 a.m. — 911 report of a single vehicle MVA on Hwy 3 in rural Enterprise.
10:36 a.m. — Public assist requested in Wallowa.
NOVEMBER 17
9:41 a.m. — 911 call for a fire in rural Enterprise.
10:37 a.m. — Report of a theft in Enterprise.
12:17 p.m. — Report of a dog as a public nuisance in Wallowa.
2:49 p.m. — Public assist with a lockout in Enterprise.
3:18 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
4:09 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
6:53 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.