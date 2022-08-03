JULY 25
9:11 a.m. — White horse in the roadway; horse contained and owner contacted.
10:15 a.m. — Property dispute in rural Enterprise.
10:38 a.m. — Theft complaint in Wallowa.
11:23 a.m. — Welfare check in Joseph.
11:52 a.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
12:15 p.m. — Hit and run in Enterprise.
3:58 p.m. — Motorist assist at Wallowa Lake.
6:37 p.m. — Welfare check in rural Joseph.
7:52 p.m. — Welfare check in Wallowa.
10:03 p.m. — Toni Michele Shirley of Enterprise was arrested after a traffic stop in Enterprise by the Enterprise Police Department on a charge of DUII.
10:56 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
JULY 26
6:52 a.m. — One-car, noninjury motor-vehicle crash on Highway 3.
8:07 a.m. — Adult sold Vape to a minor in Enterprise.
8:43 a.m. — Dog as a nuisance.
9:21 a.m. — Loose cattle on Ski Run Road.
4:32 p.m. — Report of smoke in the area.
5:18 p.m. — Missing swimmer; located safe.
JULY 27
7:26 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
8:02 a.m. — Agency assist in Joseph.
9:49 a.m. — Report of vehicle vs. pedestrian in rural Joseph.
11:06 a.m. — Report of lost phone in rural Joseph.
12:23 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
12:32 p.m. — Search-and-rescue incident in rural Wallowa.
2:31 p.m. — Request for public assist with a lock out near Wallowa Lake.
4:21 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for failure to obey a traffic-control device.
5:13 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Enterprise.
5:58 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for failure to signal and failure to obey traffic-control device.
7:05 p.m. — Report of harassment in rural Enterprise.
7:20 p.m. — Attempt to locate in Joseph.
9:04 p.m. — Report of cows close to Highway 82 just east of Lostine.
10:45 p.m. — Report of a disturbance in rural Enterprise.
JULY 28
1:10 a.m. — Report of unlocked building in Enterprise. Security staff was able to lock the doors and report no security emergency at this time.
6:24 a.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Lostine.
11:29 a.m. — Report of animals on roadway in Joseph.
12:49 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
2:34 p.m. — Animal report in Enterprise.
4:57 p.m. — Motorist assist requested near Flora.
7:43 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speed.
JULY 29
1:42 a.m. — An injured female reported in Joseph. Nonemergency, accidental fall, no injuries.
8:49 a.m. — Report of a single-vehicle, noninjury crash in rural Joseph.
12:57 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
3:08 p.m. — Disabled vehicle in rural Wallowa; information to the Oregon State Police.
3:36 p.m. — Cynthia Jo Nohr, 63, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of contempt of court.
3:53 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning for speed.
5:02 p.m. — Cynthia Jo Nohr, 63, of Enterprise was arrested by the EPD on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
5:10 p.m. — WCSO assisted EPD in Enterprise.
7:38 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle tagged for tow in Enterprise.
8:18 p.m. — Report of possible trespass in Joseph.
9:15 p.m. — Parking complaint.
9:49 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
10:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning for equipment violation.
10:40 p.m. — Criminal mischief at the Joseph rodeo grounds.
JULY 30
12:32 a.m. — Minor in possession in Joseph.
5:52 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Wallowa.
9:26 a.m. — Parking complaint in rural Enterprise.
11 a.m. — Parking complaint in Joseph.
11:01 a.m. — Theft complaint at Wallowa Lake State Park.
11:08 a.m. — Traffic complaint on Highway 82.
1:47 p.m. — Disturbance at Wallowa Lake.
5:39 p.m. — Report of traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
6:52 p.m. — Call requesting welfare check in Enterprise.
7:03 p.m. — WCSO assisted OSP on a traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
7:09 p.m. — Call reporting animal abuse in Joseph.
8:45 p.m. — EPD issued a warning for failure to use lighting.
9:05 p.m. — Suspicious activity in Wallowa.
9:18 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
10:25 p.m. — Report of a noninjury, hit and run in Joseph.
11:01 p.m. — Disturbance in Wallowa.
11:21 p.m. — Report of a disturbance in Wallowa.
JULY 31
12:33 a.m. — Report of a disturbance in Joseph.
1:07 a.m. — Reported fight outside Stubborn Mule in Joseph.
2:32 a.m. — Courtesy ride from Enterprise to Joseph.
5:01 a.m. — Call reporting a trespass in Joseph.
