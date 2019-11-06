OCTOBER 28
1:48 p.m. – Welfare check request in Joseph.
4:23 p.m. – 911 report of a runaway in Joseph. Located.
8:41 p.m. – Ryan Eugene Coles, 33, of Wallowa was arrested for Contempt of Court, multiple counts. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
OCTOBER 29
7:22 a.m. – Public assist from Imnaha.
11:14 a.m. – Assault in Joseph.
1:03 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
2:15 p.m. – Theft report in Enterprise.
3:06 p.m. – 911 call reporting violation of release agreement in Wallowa.
5:23 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle in Wallowa.
11:04 p.m. – Michael Brian Sheffield, 25, of Joseph was arrested by Portland PD on two Wallowa County nation-wide warrants for probation violation. Subject was taken to Multnomah County Jail and will be transported to Umatilla County.
OCTOBER 30
10:05 a.m. – 911 report of violation of Restraining Order from Wallowa.
11:04 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle in Enterprise.
4:23 p.m. – Theft report in rural Joseph.
6:00 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
6:32 p.m. – Possible drunk driver in Enterprise.
10:01 p.m. – Ryan Eugene Coles, 39, of Wallowa was lodged at Umatilla County Jail on two bench warrants for contempt of court–failure to comply with terms of release.
10:04 p.m. – Shiloh Kane Dickenson, 35, of Wallowa was lodged in Umatilla County Jail on a warrant for Probation Violation-original charge Sex Abuse 1.
OCTOBER 31
9:50 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
1:08 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
4:52 p.m. – 911 reporting a traffic crash in Enterprise.
9:17 p.m. – Report of vandalism in Enterprise.
9:49 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
NOVEMBER 1
9:28 a.m. – Chicken killed by dog in Enterprise.
9:51 a.m. – Animal complaint in Lostine.
1:16 p.m. – Driving complaint in rural Enterprise.
2:19 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
2:25 p.m. – 911 request for LE for a buck attempting to gore a person in Lostine. Animal was trailered and moved to a different area.
3:10 p.m. – Search and Rescue activated for a found canoe on the Grande Ronde River. Subject was located safe.
3:23 p.m. – Traffic complaint on Hwy 82 in rural Lostine.
5:32 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
5:57 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
6:32 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Wallowa.
7:27 p.m. – 911 report loose cattle on Hwy 350 in rural Joseph.
9:15 p.m. – 911 public assist in Enterprise.
NOVEMBER 2
10:58 a.m. – Traffic crash in Enterprise.
5:08 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Joseph.
5:44 p.m. – Sheep in roadway rural Joseph.
6:04 p.m. – 911 call reporting trees on fire Hwy 82 MP 41.
6:44 p.m. – 911 call for suspicious person in Enterprise.
NOVEMBER 3
2:06 p.m. – 911 call for hunters being shot at.
2:21 p.m. – 911 report of poaching in the Chisnimnus Unit.
4:16 p.m. – 911 report of fire in Harl Butte Lockout area.
5:16 p.m. – Burglary reported in Joseph.
6:58 p.m. – Welfare check request in Joseph.
7:17 p.m. – Report of possible gunshots in Enterprise.
