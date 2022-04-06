MARCH 28
12:38 p.m. — Theft reported in Joseph.
12:57 p.m. — Agency assist with Columbia County, Washington.
MARCH 29
10:47 a.m. — Welfare check in Wallowa.
11:16 a.m. — Report of theft in rural Imnaha.
1:38 p.m. — Lost dogs in rural Lostine. Two dogs, both Kangals, male and wearing blue collars.
2:25 p.m. — Noninjury traffic crash in rural Enterprise; referred to Oregon State Police.
5:25 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
6:33 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
7:03 p.m. — Extra patrol request in Enterprise.
7:52 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
MARCH 30
6:12 a.m. — Residential alarm activation in rural Lostine.
11:18 a.m. — Lost firearm reported in rural Wallowa.
11:38 a.m. — Scam/fraud reported in rural Enterprise.
Noon — Scam/fraud reported in rural Lostine.
1:14 p.m. — Extra patrol requested in Joseph.
1:28 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
2:45 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
3:11 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
4:51 p.m. — Public assist request in Troy.
6:56 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office transported one juvenile for court.
7:31 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
MARCH 31
7:52 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
10:46 a.m. — Wallowa County Community Corrections home visit in Wallowa.
11:42 a.m. — WCCC home visit in Wallowa.
2:29 p.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
3:15 p.m. — Agency assist in Joseph.
6:20 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
8:13 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
10:34 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
APRIL 1
12:18 a.m. — Report of a single-vehicle crash in Enterprise.
9:23 a.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
1:49 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
3:59 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise: WCSO issued a warning for speed.
5:55 p.m. — Attempt to locate for warrant service in Enterprise.
8:32 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
APRIL 2
8:54 a.m. — Uncontrolled burn in rural Lostine; requested fire department.
10:02 a.m — Trespass complaint in rural Enterprise.
3:32 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
5:17 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; citation issued and vehicle towed for no insurance by EPD.
5:28 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
6:51 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Joseph.
8:38 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a citation for driving uninsured and expired plates. The vehicle was towed.
APRIL 3
6:49 a.m. — Report of an injured deer in Enterprise; referred to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
12:14 p.m. — Dog complaint in Enterprise.
4:05 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
8:35 p.m. — Report of suspicious persons in Enterprise.
9:08 p.m. — Report of fire in Joseph.
