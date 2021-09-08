AUG. 30
10:31 a.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Joseph.
10:55 a.m. — Single-vehicle, noninjury motor vehicle crash in rural Wallowa.
1:53 p.m. — Fraud reported in Joseph.
4:23 p.m. — Parking complaint in Enterprise.
4:50 p.m. — Theft reported at Wallowa Lake.
5:05 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
5:07 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
5:28 p.m. — Lost hiker in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. Reunited with party.
5:42 p.m. — Disturbance in rural Enterprise.
5:42 p.m. — Request for public assist in rural Joseph.
5:42 p.m. — Disturbance in rural Enterprise.
6:12 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
7:26 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in Enterprise.
8:43 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation.
8:48 p.m. — Probation violation reported in Joseph.
9:45 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
10:01 p.m. — Probation violation reported in Enterprise.
AUG. 31
6:05 a.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
6:34 a.m. — Loose horse in Enterprise.
11:53 a.m. — Report of scam call in Wallowa.
12:30 p.m. — Firearms complaint in Troy.
1:51 p.m. — Report of possible animal abuse in rural Joseph.
2:06 p.m. — Report of loose horses in rural Joseph.
2:11 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Enterprise.
SEPT. 1
7:58 a.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
7:58 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
9:42 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
10:17 a.m. — Road hazard in Enterprise.
10:22 a.m. — Report of civil dispute in Enterprise.
2:16 p.m. — Angela May Besoles, 36, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on two charges of contempt of court; original charges include second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. She was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
2:56 p.m. — Elizabeth Ann Morgan, 42, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on charges of hindering prosecution. She was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
3:19 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Wallowa.
3:36 p.m. — Report of a tractor fire in rural Joseph.
4:48 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Imnaha.
7:54 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
9:52 p.m. — Report of a fire near Minam Lodge.
SEPT. 2
11:16 a.m. — Plane crash reported in Enterprise.
12:39 p.m. — Attempt to locate requested in rural Wallowa County.
1:51 p.m. — Assault reported in Joseph.
5:58 p.m. — Report of smoke in rural Enterprise.
6:56 p.m. — Report of a verbal dispute in Wallowa.
7:07 p.m. — Report of telephonic harassment in Wallowa.
SEPT. 3
3:30 a.m. — Commercial security alarm activation in Enterprise.
8:13 a.m. — Report of cows loose in rural Wallowa.
8:30 a.m. — Report of cows out in rural Wallowa.
8:54 a.m. — Report of a horse loose in rural Wallowa.
9:21 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
2:08 p.m. — Predator depredation reported in rural Wallowa.
8:38 p.m. — Public assist in rural Wallowa.
8:38 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Wallowa.
11:02 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
SEPT. 4
8:07 a.m. — A single-vehicle rollover reported near Wallowa Lake.
12:35 p.m. — Disturbance reported at Wallowa Lake.
2:05 p.m. — Telephonic harassment complaint in Enterprise.
3:29 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
4:50 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
5:01 p.m. — Dog bite incident reported in rural Joseph.
SEPT. 5
12:35 p.m. — Public assist at Wallowa Lake.
4:12 p.m. — Loose horse reported in rural Wallowa.
8:30 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Joseph.
10:53 p.m. — Welfare check performed in Enterprise.
