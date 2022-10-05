MONDAY, SEPT. 26
7:54 a.m. — Foot patrol at the Joseph charter school.
9:01 a.m. — Abandoned dog in Hurricane Creek Road.
9:52 a.m. — Restraining order violation in Wallowa.
11:40 a.m. — Theft of dog in rural Enterprise.
12:22 p.m. — Harassment in Wallowa.
1:23 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
2:26 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
3:37 p.m. — Traffic stop at Wallowa Lake; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
3:58 p.m. — Follow-up investigation on theft of dog.
5:09 p.m. — Vandalism in rural Joseph.
11:48 p.m. — Agency assist in Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
12:34 a.m. — Agency assist in Elgin.
7:24 a.m. — Foot patrol at Wallowa School.
8:43 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
10:02 a.m. — Lost wallet at the Wallowa Lake State Park.
5:30 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
7:19 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
9:34 p.m. — Tarl Jenbar, 36, of Pendleton, had a warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court on a charge of probation violation; original charge was contempt of court.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28
9:20 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
11:40 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
12:23 p.m. — Extra patrol in Enterprise.
12:54 p.m. — Found rabbit in Enterprise.
1:48 p.m. — Domestic disturbance in Joseph.
2:18 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
5:46 p.m. — Trespass in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
6:14 a.m. — Fire from a lightning strike reported in rural Imnaha.
6:58 a.m. — Call requesting public assist.
8:27 a.m. — Lost wallet at the head of the lake.
9:24 a.m. — Call reporting road hazard in rural Joseph.
11:54 a.m. — Report of assault in Wallowa.
1:51 p.m. — Public assist in rural Lostine; referred to Oregon State Police.
2:32 p.m. — Theft complaint in rural Lostine.
3:33 p.m. — Dog reunited with owner in Enterprise.
4:30 p.m. — Lost dog in Enterprise — black pug puppy.
4:52 p.m. — Theft complaint in Joseph.
6:32 p.m. — Fire reported in Wallowa.
7:12 p.m. — Injured deer reported in Enterprise.
10:53 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
11:26 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
7:14 a.m. — Trespass reported in rural Minam.
7:43 a.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Wallowa.
8:35 a.m. — Offensive littering reported in Wallowa.
8:55 a.m. — Request for a public assist in Enterprise.
10:31 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Lostine.
10:54 a.m. — Found dog in Enterprise; male brindle bulldog/mix wearing a brown collar.
11:42 a.m. — Two-vehicle traffic crash reported in Wallowa.
1:04 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Troy.
1:33 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
4:48 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Wallowa.
5:53 p.m. — Noninjury traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
6:25 p.m. — Trespass reported in Enterprise.
7 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
11:04 a.m. — Calls reporting an injured deer in rural Enterprise; transferred to OSP.
1:56 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:04 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
4:38 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
4:46 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
6:29 p.m. — Injured deer reported in Joseph.
7:10 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph; WCSO issued a warning.
8:57 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
9:09 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine; WCSO issued a warning.
9:15 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
12:01 a.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
10:35 a.m. — Reports of loose cattle in rural Enterprise; OSP advised.
11:41 p.m. — Dog reunited with owner in Enterprise.
1:42 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
3:13 p.m. — Report of possibly abandoned vehicle in rural Enterprise.
6 p.m. — Possible domestic in rural Joseph.
8:05 p.m. — Civil dispute in Wallowa.
9:14 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa; WCSO issued a citation.
9:28 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa; WCSO issued a warning.
10:05 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.