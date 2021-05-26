MAY 10
12:50 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
9:43 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
11:50 a.m. — A medical alarm was reported in Enterprise to the Enterprise Police Department.
12:46 p.m. — Harassment was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
2:01 p.m. — A complaint of possible trespassing in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
2:54 p.m. — A civil dispute in rural Enterprise was reported to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
3:28 p.m. — A dog locked in a vehicle in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
7:50 p.m. — A civil dispute was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
MAY 11
9:42 a.m. — A burglar alarm was set off in Joseph.
11:58 a.m. — A possible impaired driver was reported on Highway 82 in Lostine to the Oregon State Police.
3:40 p.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
4:51 p.m. — Perjury was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
7:08 p.m. — A traffic stop was reported in Enterprise.
MAY 12
2:24 a.m. — A trespassing complaint in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
9:41 a.m. — A traffic complaint was reported outside of Enterprise to the WCSO.
10 a.m. — A medical alarm was activated in Enterprise.
11:44 a.m. — A warning for distracted driving was issued by the WCSO after a traffic stop in Enterprise.
1:25 p.m. — A trespassing complaint in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
3:17 p.m. — Menacing was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
3:19 p.m. — A theft was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
5:38 p.m. — A lost black calf was reported in rural Enterprise to the WCSO.
4:55 p.m. — A traffic complaint in rural Joseph was reported to the WCSO.
7:02 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
7:57 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
MAY 13
12:01 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Wallowa.
9:23 a.m. — A medical call from Enterprise was made to the WCSO.
3:04 p.m. — A dog as a public nuisance was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
5:03 p.m. — A call for search and rescue in rural Joseph was made to the WCSO.
5:30 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
5:55 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
7:16 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
8:54 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
9:36 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
11:17 p.m. — A warning was issued by the EPD after a traffic stop in Enterprise.
MAY 14
3:12 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Joseph to the WCSO.
3:36 p.m. — Dogs were found on Kuhn Ridge outside of Enterprise and returned to their owner by the WCSO.
5:41 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
7:14 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
7:29 p.m. — A firearms complaint in rural Lostine was reported to the WCSO.
8:21 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Elgin. The WCSO responded.
9:03 p.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
9:14 p.m. — A request for search and rescue in rural Wallowa was reported to the WCSO.
MAY 15
2:01 a.m. — A burglary was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
11:03 a.m. — A noninjury, single-aircraft crash in the Snake River area near Imnaha was reported to the WCSO.
11:43 a.m. — A complaint of harassment and stalking in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
1:17 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
12:56 p.m. — A complaint of stalking in Wallowa was made to the WCSO.
2:05 p.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Joseph to the OSP.
2:10 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
3:34 p.m. — A child was found wandering around Enterprise by the EPD and was reunited with the parents.
5:49 p.m. — An agency assist was requested of the WCSO with an attempt to locate a runaway child out of Baker City. The juvenile was located and reunited with parents.
6:15 p.m. — A cow dog was found in rural Wallowa by the WCSO.
10:03 p.m. — A warning was issued in Enterprise after a traffic stop by the EPD.
MAY 16
7:20 a.m. — Harassment was reported in Hells Canyon to the WCSO.
9:05 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported in Enterprise to the WCSO.
9:30 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
9:35 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
10:16 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
12:51 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
2:10 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
3:33 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
4:14 p.m. — Mason Martin, 28, of Joseph, was arrested by the WCSO on charges of DUII after a driving complaint in rural Lostine.
5:06 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Enterprise.
6:03 p.m. — A report of criminal trespassing in Enterprise was made to the EPD.
6:37 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Wallowa. The WCSO responded.
8:45 p.m. — A warning was issued by the WCSO during a traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
MAY 17
12:55 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
2:15 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
3:41 p.m. — A warning was issued for speeding by the WCSO during a traffic stop in Wallowa.
5:44 p.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury crash was reported in rural Wallowa to the WCSO.
6:25 p.m. — Lost hikers were reported in the Eagle Cap Wilderness to the WCSO. The hikers reportedly made it back to their vehicle.
7:57 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported in Wallowa to the WCSO.
11:20 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
MAY 18
12:23 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
7:41 a.m. — A small, black Labrador retriever was reported running at large in Enterprise to the EPD.
3:40 p.m. — The EPD tagged two vehicles for ordinance violations and removal in Enterprise.
6:38 p.m. — A male Chihuahua was reported lost in Enterprise to the EPD.
8:35 p.m. — A vehicle-vs-deer crash was reported on the Wallowa Lake Highway to the OSP.
8:45 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise to the EPD.
MAY 19
5:18 a.m. — A welfare check was requested in rural Enterprise to the WCSO; medical units were dispatched.
9:14 a.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise to the EPD.
8:42 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
10:20 a.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Wallowa to the WCSO.
10:48 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
11:39 a.m. — A scam was reported in Wallowa to the WCSO.
8:14 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise to the EPD.
11:45 p.m. — A traffic crash was reported in rural Wallowa to the WCSO.
MAY 20
4:03 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Joseph.
6:26 a.m. — A motor-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa to the WCSO.
9:27 a.m. — A welfare check was requested in Wallowa to the WCSO.
10:38 a.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
1:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run with property damage was reported in Wallowa to the WCSO.
2:14 p.m. — An all-terrain vehicle traffic complaint in Joseph was reported to the WCSO.
3:29 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in rural Wallowa to the WCSO.
4:32 p.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Enterprise to the EPD.
MAY 21
7:17 a.m. — Ryan Daniel Barstand, 36, of Joseph, was served a warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court by the WCSO for attempting to elude police in a vehicle. He was served while in custody in the Umatilla County Jail.
10:01 a.m. — A welfare check in rural Enterprise was referred to the OSP.
10:42 p.m. — A welfare check in rural Enterprise was referred to the WCSO.
10:08 p.m. — Peggy Sue Harris, 57, of Pendleton, was arrested in Enterprise on charges of DUII by the EPD. She was cited and released to a sober third party.
12:20 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
1:57 p.m. — An animal complaint in Joseph was reported to the WCSO.
3:53 p.m. — Two border collies were found in rural Wallowa by the WCSO.
3:56 p.m. — A traffic complaint in rural Wallowa was reported to the OSP.
4:22 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
5:29 p.m. — Terry Len Jonson, 31, of Pendleton, was arrested by the WCSO after a single-vehicle, noninjury crash in rural Enterprise. He was released to a sober third party.
7:22 p.m. — An injured deer in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
11:50 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
MAY 22
8:14 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
10:54 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Enterprise. The WCSO responded.
11:21 a.m. — A dog fight in Wallowa was reported to the WCSO.
11:33 a.m. — A male Jack Russell terrier was found in Enterprise. The WCSO responded.
11:53 a.m. — Multiple border collies and a brown-and-white Chihuahua were found in rural Wallowa by the WCSO. The border collies were reunited with their owner.
12:48 p.m. — A firearms complaint in rural Joseph was reported to the WCSO.
1:53 p.m. — An old female cattle dog with a blue and gray striped collar without tags was found in Enterprise by the EPD. She was reunited with her owner.
8:01 p.m. — A noise complaint in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
11:47 p.m. — The WCSO issued a warning during a traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
MAY 23
8:01 a.m. — A brown pit bull/lab mix dog was found in rural Wallowa and reunited with its owner by the WCSO.
8:59 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Joseph to the WCSO.
1:25 p.m. — The WCSO issued a warning for speeding during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
1:37 p.m. — A report of a domestic disturbance in rural Enterprise was responded to by the WCSO.
4:05 p.m. — The WCSO issued a warning during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
