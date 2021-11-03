OCT. 25
8:53 a.m. — Agency assistance requested in rural Wallowa County.
9:40 a.m. — Theft of services complaint in Enterprise.
10:10 a.m. — Call reporting a domestic disturbance in Enterprise.
4:01 p.m. — Harassment report in Wallowa.
4:13 p.m. — Fraudulent use of credit card reported in Enterprise.
4:58 p.m. — Telephonic harassment reported in rural Joseph.
5:06 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office agency assistance requested in Joseph.
7:18 p.m. — WCSO agency assistance requested in Lostine.
OCT. 26
2:09 p.m. — Animal hit on road between Enterprise and Joseph.
4:46 p.m. — Found dog — male shepherd mix at Coyote Campground.
4:48 p.m. — Welfare check in Joseph.
8:51 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
OCT. 27
7:30 a.m. — Fire reported in rural Enterprise.
10:46 a.m. — Stalking order violation reported in Wallowa.
10:57 a.m. — Trespassing complaint in rural Enterprise.
11:09 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise requested in a call from Joseph.
12:27 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
1:26 p.m. — Agency assistance in Enterprise.
4:57 p.m. — Welfare check in Joseph.
7:50 p.m. — Structure fire reported in rural Enterprise. Controlled burn piles.
8:07 p.m. — Trespassing complaint in Joseph.
9:50 p.m. — Assault reported in Enterprise.
OCT. 28
5:39 a.m. — Found property in Wallowa.
7:33 am. — Public assistance with lockout in Enterprise.
9:03 a.m. — Agency assistance requested in Joseph.
10:41 a.m. — Report of fire near Wallowa Lake.
11:08 a.m. — Home visit in Lostine by Wallowa Community Corrections.
11:22 a.m. — Wolf depredation reported in rural Wallowa.
12:15 p.m. — Home visit in Enterprise.
1:26 p.m. — Report of fire near Wallowa Lake.
1:56 p.m. — Report of suspicious persons in Enterprise.
2:24 p.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in Enterprise.
6 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph.
6:28 p.m. — Heather R. Stafford, 35, of Joseph, was arrested during a traffic stop in Joseph by the WCSO on a charge of contempt of court. The original charges were three counts of identity theft, three counts of second-degree forgery and three counts of second-degree theft. She was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
7:03 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise.
OCT. 29
8:38 a.m. — Civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
10:55 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
1:44 p.m. — Burglary in the city of Wallowa.
4:46 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
5:39 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa. Person located and safe.
7:03 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Enterprise.
7:51 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
8:45 p.m. — Report of smell of burnt rubber in Wallowa.
10:38 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
OCT. 30
7:24 a.m. — Motorist assistance in Imnaha.
11:05 a.m. — Driving complaint in rural Lostine.
11:33 a.m. — Burglary reported in rural Wallowa.
11:54 a.m. — Welfare check in the Chesnimnus hunting unit.
1:22 p.m. — Trespassing complaint in Enterprise.
5:45 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for failure to carry proof of insurance.
5:56 p.m. — Cattle loose in rural Enterprise.
7:02 p.m. — A single-vehicle motor-vehicle crash reported in rural Enterprise.
7:19 p.m. — Report of fire near Wallowa Lake.
7:35 p.m. — Report of possible fire near Wallowa Lake.
8:28 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Enterprise.
OCT. 31
3:11 a.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
7:46 a.m. — Road hazard near Wallowa Lake.
7:59 a.m. — Report of road hazard near Wallowa Lake.
1:52 p.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Imnaha.
2:21 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
2:42 p.m. — Dogs reunited with owner in rural Enterprise.
9:22 p.m. — Tavin Hurley, 30, of Joseph, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of DUII. Hurley was released to a sober third party.
