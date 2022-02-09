Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JAN. 31
5:29 a.m. — Calls reporting a noninjury traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
8:13 a.m. — Cattle loose in Lostine.
9 a.m. — Report of harassing text messages in Enterprise.
9:41 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle in Lostine.
10:01 a.m. — Call reporting a driving complaint in rural Enterprise. Oregon State Police handled.
12:42 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
12:52 p.m. — Call reporting a calf near the roadway in rural Enterprise.
2:28 p.m. — Report of possible animal abuse in Imnaha.
3:14 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
6:47 p.m. — Horses at large in rural Joseph.
FEB. 1
8:36 a.m. — Call reporting motor-vehicle crash on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
9:58 a.m. — Noninjury hit-and-run in Enterprise.
12:40 p.m. — Call for motorist assistance in Enterprise.
3:40 p.m. — Request for extra patrol in Enterprise.
4:37 p.m. — Agency assist.
9:09 p.m. — Call reporting possibly overdue skiers in rural Joseph/Imnaha.
FEB. 2
7:22 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
9:45 a.m. — Motorist assist for lock out in Enterprise.
12:09 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
3:38 p.m. — Noninjury hit-and-run reported in Wallowa.
FEB. 3
12:28 p.m. — Disturbance in Imnaha.
4:11 p.m. — Agency assist in Joseph.
6:02 p.m. — Harassment reported in Lostine.
10:31 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Elgin.
10:40 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
FEB. 4
2:14 a.m. — Call reporting domestic disturbance in rural Wallowa.
11:44 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
3:13 p.m. — Injured deer reported on Highway 82 in rural Lostine.
4:34 p.m. — Information about injured deer in Enterprise.
5:27 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
8:28 p.m. — Calls reporting suspicious person in rural Enterprise.
FEB. 5
8:44 a.m. — Call for advice from the hospital.
11:53 a.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
2:44 p.m. — Agency assist. Assisted OSP with a driver stuck in the snow in rural Joseph.
4:25 p.m. — Report of trespass/civil dispute in Wallowa.
7:25 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for no lighting.
FEB. 6
3:37 p.m. — Report of a road hazard in Enterprise.
5:05 p.m. — Noninjury, single-vehicle traffic crash in rural Wallowa. Referred to OSP.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.