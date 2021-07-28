JULY 19
8:25 a.m. — Fire reported in rural Joseph.
11:23 a.m. — Burn reported in Enterprise.
12:45 p.m. — Lost firearm reported in rural Joseph.
1:09 p.m. — Probable civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
5:05 p.m. — Loose cattle on Hurricane Creek Road in rural Joseph.
7:23 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance in Joseph.
8:35 p.m. — Firearms complaint in rural Joseph.
JULY 20
8:36 a.m. — Disturbance reported in rural Lostine.
10:59 a.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
11:17 a.m. — Found property in rural Enterprise.
11:34 a.m. — Single-vehicle rollover reported.
2:33 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance in Joseph.
11:33 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Wallowa.
11:34 p.m. — Fire reported in Joseph.
JULY 21
8:43 a.m. — Three horses found in rural Joseph.
10:26 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Lostine.
10:57 a.m. — Report of two horses found in Joseph.
3:52 p.m. — Patrick Maroney, 62, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on a warrant out of Wallowa County Corrections. The original charge was unlawful use of a weapon. Maroney was taken to the Umatilla County Jail.
4:13 p.m. — Stacey Renee Nell Schilling, 47, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of criminal trespass, one count of burglary and criminal mischief. Schilling was taken to the Umatilla County Jail.
4:32 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in rural Enterprise.
5:25 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
6:55 p.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Enterprise.
9:08 p.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Enterprise.
JULY 22
4:49 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
9:16 a.m. — Burglary reported in rural Joseph.
12:05 p.m. — Vehicle vs. deer collision reported on Highway 82 outside of Joseph.
1:16 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
4:46 p.m. — During a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, a citation was issued for speeding.
7:11 p.m. — 911 call reporting criminal mischief in Wallowa.
JULY 23
4:40 p.m. — Joseph Francis McGue, 62, of Joseph, was arrested by the WCSO on a charge of eluding. He was taken to the Umatilla County Jail. The EPD towed the vehicle for no operator’s license.
5:07 p.m. — The EPD marked an abandoned vehicle for removal.
5:07 p.m. — Randall Lee Case, 63, of Pendleton, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:26 p.m. — Lacey Marie Foersterling, 22, of Joseph, was arrested by the WCSO on a felony warrant out of Ada County, Idaho. The original charge was dangerous drugs. She was taken to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:36 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
5:51 p.m. — Assault reported in Wallowa.
5:58 p.m. — The EPD towed a vehicle for no insurance.
6:38 p.m. — Trespassing reported in Enterprise.
7:30 p.m. — A suspicious person reported in Wallowa.
8:45 p.m. — Possession of a controlled substance reported in Enterprise.
11:34 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
JULY 24
12:07 p.m. — A possible impaired driver was reported in rural Enterprise.
1:25 p.m. — Possible animal neglect was reported in Joseph.
1:45 p.m. — Verbal domestic dispute was reported in Enterprise.
5:37 p.m. — Animal complaint was reported in rural Enterprise.
5:47 p.m. — Public assistance was requested at Wallowa Lake.
JULY 25
8:26 a.m. — Report of lost black-and-brown wallet in rural Joseph.
9:20 a.m. — Multiple reports of injured deer in rural Joseph.
9:53 a.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
10:54 a.m. — Report of possible criminal mischief in Enterprise.
2:33 p.m. — A possible intoxicated driver reported at Wallowa Lake.
4:16 p.m. — A fire reported in rural Lostine.
6:02 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in rural Joseph.
7:45 p.m. — A report of grassfire in Lostine.
9:50 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Joseph.
