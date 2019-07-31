JULY 22
9:07 a.m. – Parole and Probation issued a statewide warrant on Clint Caleb Powers, 26, of Enterprise for Probation Violation. Original charge DWS.
11:40 a.m. – Dog complaint in Enterprise.
12:39 p.m. – Warrant issued for Patrick Angelo Maroney, 60, of Enterprise for a Probation Violation. Original charge Menacing.
12:54 p.m. – Warrant issued for Matthew George James Clark, 36, of Wallowa for a Probation Violation. Original charge Stalking.
3:11 p.m. – Report of a bear getting in to trash up Hurricane Creek.
3:27 p.m. – 911 driving complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:52 p.m. – 911 call for a traffic complaint.
5:02 p.m. – Cite and Release warrant served on Mario Antonio Odgen, 31, of Colton, Oregon for a Failure to Appear on a DUII.
7:50 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
8:29 p.m. – Lost purse reported in Joseph.
JULY 23
12:36 a.m. – Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
7:44 a.m. – 911 reporting criminal mischief in Joseph.
11:04 a.m. – Hit and run in Troy.
2:46 p.m. – Patrick Angelo Maroney, 60, of Enterprise was arrested on a probation violation with an original charge of Menacing. He was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to Umatilla County Jail.
3:41 p.m. – Found item that was left at Embers in Joseph.
5:47 p.m. – Harassment at Wallowa Lake.
5:54 p.m. – Report of a trespass in Joseph.
7:09 p.m. - Road hazard reported in Minam Canyon.
7:37 p.m. – 911 call for a road hazard in rural Enterprise.
7:43 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
8:27 p.m. – 911 call for a fire in a fire pit at Wallowa Lake.
8:37 p.m. – 911 call reporting trees down on the north highway.
JULY 24
12:04 a.m. – Invasion of privacy reported in Enterprise.
12:41 a.m. – Fraud/scam call reported from Wallowa Lake.
JULY 25
8:04 a.m. – Disabled vehicle rural Enterprise.
8:48 a.m. – Criminal mischief rural Enterprise.
9:52 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported from Joseph.
12:45 p.m. – Scam phone call reported from Enterprise.
1:18 p.m. – Dog locked inside vehicle in Enterprise.
1:33 p.m. – Boulder reported on Hwy 3, MP 2 or 3.
2:13 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Joseph.
2:16 p.m. – Commercial alarm in Joseph.
3:21 p.m. – 911 reporting dogs in locked car in Joseph.
5:04 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in Joseph.
6:54 p.m. – Found cell phone in Joseph.
6:56 p.m. – Telephonic harassment reported in Enterprise.
9:35 p.m. – 911 reporting single MVA in rural Lostine, non injury.
10:05 p.m. – Report of verbal disturbance in Enterprise.
11:47 p.m. – Dog barking complaint in Joseph.
JULY 26
12:53 a.m. – Theft complaint in Joseph.
9:43 a.m. – Two missing horses in rural Enterprise.
10:40 a.m. – Lost money in Imnaha.
10:48 a.m. – Traffic complaint rural Enterprise.
11:55 a.m. – Traffic crash in Enterprise, non injury.
1:29 p.m. – Theft reported from Joseph.
4:42 p.m. – 911 welfare check in rural Enterprise.
6:06 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
7:09 p.m. – 911 reporting subject refusing to pay for fuel resulting in Enterprise Police Dept. arresting Cobi S. Bisbee, 20, of Lapwai ID on charges of DUII. He was cited and released to a third party.
7:54 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested David D. Killion, 59, of Joseph for Contempt of Court. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
9:20 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
9:38 p.m. – Report of an intoxicated driver rural Enterprise.
10:13 p.m. – Hit and run in Joseph.
11:38 p.m. – Domestic reported in rural Enterprise.
JULY 27
1:06 a.m. – Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
1:31 a.m. – Traffic crash in Enterprise.
3:59 a.m. – Noise complaint in Joseph.
8:22 a.m. – Report of lost property in Joseph.
8:32 a.m. – Hit and run vehicle damage reported at Wallowa Lake.
10:56 a.m. – Report of non-injury MVA in Joseph.
12:26 p.m. – Disorderly complaint in Joseph.
3:09 p.m. – Report of harassment in Enterprise.
3:51 p.m. – Report of road hazard in Joseph.
3:52 p.m. – Parking complaints at Wallowa Lake.
6:22 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
7:33 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
11:14 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
11:21 p.m. – 911 requesting LE to Joseph Community Center.
JULY 28
3:53 a.m. – Found wallet in rodeo grounds.
6:36 a.m. – Report of loose cow on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
8:11 a.m. – Report of possible DUI driver in rural Wallowa County.
10:34 a.m. – Trespass complaint in Joseph.
12:31 p.m. – Report of loose cow in rural Enterprise.
4:04 p.m. – Scam reported in rural Joseph.
5:28 p.m. – Report of forest fire in rural Wallowa.
7:43 p.m. – 911 requesting welfare check in Enterprise.
9:11 p.m. – Dog barking complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:24 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
