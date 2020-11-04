OCT. 26
8:58 a.m. – Report of furnishing alcohol and tobacco to minors.
12:30 p.m. – Violation of restraining order reported in Wallowa.
4:48 p.m. – Report of runaway juvenile in Wallowa.
5:20 p.m. – Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
5:27 p.m. – 911 report of smoke in rural Wallowa.
OCT. 27
2:34 a.m. – Disturbance complaint in Enterprise.
6:01 a.m. – 911 call for public assist in Lostine.
12:37 p.m. – Report of suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
1:10 p.m. – Report of a fraudulent call in Joseph.
1:55 p.m. – Report of a fraudulent call in Enterprise.
2:37 p.m. – Report of a theft of a wood stove in Wallowa.
2:55 p.m. – Report of a cougar in Joseph.
4:28 p.m. – Report of injured deer in Enterprise.
4:59 p.m. – Found bike in Enterprise.
6:44 p.m. – 911 call reporting a dead deer in rural Lostine.
7:24 p.m. – 911 call reporting house fire in rural Wallowa.
OCT. 31
11:02 a.m. – Animal complaint near Enterprise.
1:10 p.m. – 911 call reporting a fire in Enterprise.
1:39 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
1:46 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
1:50 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
6:02 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan J. Griffin, 41, of Joseph for violation of a court stalking order and probation violation. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
7:09 p.m. – 911 request for extra patrol in Enterprise.
7:20 p.m. – 911 reporting fire in Enterprise. Controlled bonfire.
9:09 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Israel Alvarez Ponce, 37, of Mattawa, Wahington, for DUII, reckless driving, failure to carry and present and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
NOV. 1
12:59 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Connelly F. Brown, 51, of Enterprise for assault IV DV, strangulation DV, menacing, harassment and interference with making a report. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
2:42 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
3:26 p.m. – Lost wallet reported in Joseph.
4 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Wallowa on Highway 82.
5:36 p.m. – 911 public assist in Wallowa.
7:02 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Imnaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.