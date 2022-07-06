JUNE 27
8:53 a.m. — Report of animal abuse in Joseph.
9:35 a.m. — Parking complaint at Wallowa Lake.
10:56 a.m. — Welfare check requested at Wallowa Lake.
11:41 a.m. — Dog as public nuisance reported in Wallowa.
11:44 a.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 82 in rural Lostine.
11:47 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Joseph.
2:39 p.m. — Suspicious persons reported in rural Joseph.
4:43 p.m. — Report of traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
4:57 p.m. — Firearms transfer denial in Joseph.
5:12 p.m. — Report of hit-and-run with property damage in rural Joseph.
6:29 p.m. — Report of road hazard in Enterprise.
7:14 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Lostine.
JUNE 28
9:03 a.m. — Forgery reported in rural Enterprise.
11:18 a.m. — Harassment reported in Wallowa.
2:49 p.m. — Dead deer on walking path.
2:57 p.m. — Road-struck deer; Oregon Department of Transportation advised.
JUNE 29
12:27 a.m. — Disturbance in Joseph.
10:54 a.m. — Request for ambulance for single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Enterprise.
2:40 p.m. — Traffic hazard.
4:41 p.m. — Found property.
6:48 p.m. — Motorist assist at Hat Point.
7:05 p.m. — Dog bite at Wallowa Lake.
8:34 p.m. — Passerby reported steam or smoke in the area of the Dollar Stretcher.
8:46 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; warning issued for speed.
8:53 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; vehicle towed for no insurance.
11:39 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
JUNE 30
7:06 a.m. — Single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
8:06 a.m. — Harassment reported in Joseph.
8:07 a.m. — Injured deer reported in Enterprise.
9:25 a.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; citation issued by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office for speeding.
10:01 a.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; WCSO issued a warning for speed.
10:38 a.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; warning issued by WCSO for speeding.
11:47 a.m. — Burglary reported in Joseph.
12:07 p.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in Joseph.
12:43 p.m. — Jedidiah K. Lamb, 21, was arrested on a charge of probation violation during a Community Correction home visit in rural Joseph.
1:02 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
2:10 p.m. — Communications line across the street in Lostine.
3:01 p.m. — Probation home check in Enterprise.
6:05 p.m. — Found dog in Enterprise.
6:33 p.m. — Custodial dispute in Joseph.
8:24 p.m. — Reckless driver at the foot of the lake.
JULY 1
10:17 a.m. — Third-degree theft reported in Enterprise.
11:05 a.m. — Hit-and-run with vehicle and property damage reported in Enterprise.
12:41 p.m. — Road hazard reported in Enterprise.
3:19 p.m. — Motor-vehicle accident between dirt bike and four-wheeler.
5:20 p.m. — Documented harassment reported in Joseph.
7:29 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
7:43 p.m. — Cattle in the roadway.
10:49 p.m. — During a traffic stop in rural Joseph, the Enterprise Police Department issued a citation for speeding.
11:48 p.m. — Troy Daniel Shafer, of La Grande, was arrested during a traffic stop in Enterprise by the EPD on a charge of DUII.
JULY 2
9:37 a.m. — Water leak at apartment in Joseph; left a message for the manager.
9:45 a.m. — Public assist La Grande.
10:58 a.m. — Welfare check of two dogs.
4:05 p.m. — Found wallet in Imnaha.
4:27 p.m. — Argument in Enterprise.
5:43 p.m. — Reckless driver on Highway 82 in Minam.
7:21 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Lostine.
7:55 p.m. — Report of possible criminal mischief in Joseph.
7:57 p.m. — Extra patrols requested in rural Enterprise.
8:44 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Enterprise; controlled burn.
9:37 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Joseph.
9:44 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Enterprise.
9:59 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
10:06 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
10:42 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
JULY 3
7:27 a.m. — One-vehice, noninjury accident on Highway 82; Oregon State Police responded.
7:49 a.m. — Bear in dumpster; referred to Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.
9:53 a.m. — Citations issued in Enterprise for third-degree theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
10:27 a.m. — Cattle in the roadway.
12:34 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Enterprise.
2:10 p.m. — Dog bite at state park; OSP advised.
3:58 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
4:51 p.m. — Injured deer on Litch Street; ODFW advised.
7:40 p.m. — Noise complaint in rural Wallowa.
8:43 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
8:58 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance reported in Enterprise.
10:16 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
