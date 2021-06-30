JUNE 21
9:21 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Enterprise.
12:28 p.m. — A mule stuck in fence outside of Lostine was reported.
12:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Enterprise.
1:29 p.m. — Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Alan James Griffin, 42, of Joseph on charge of probation violation. The original charge was criminal mischief 3.
5:50 p.m. — A lost item was reported in Enterprise.
7:17 p.m. — A mid-sized blue bike and a silver helmet were found in Joseph.
7:40 p.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported in Enterprise. The involved vehicle was towed for No Insurance.
9:56 p.m. — Casen Bernard Douglass, 23, of Wallowa, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor, attempted reckless endangering and reckless endangering. Douglass was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
JUNE 22
5:57 a.m. — A disturbance was reported in Wallowa.
8:27 a.m. — A loose cow was reported in rural Joseph.
10:34 a.m. — An attempt to locate for warrant service at Wallowa Lake was requested.
12:49 p.m. — Loose cows on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise were reported.
2:34 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage was reported in Enterprise.
2:49 p.m. — A disturbance reported in Wallowa.
4:01 p.m. — A welfare check was requested at Wallowa Lake.
5:03 p.m. — A traffic complaint on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa was reported.
5:24 p.m. — A road hazard was reported on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
7:08 p.m. — A dog bite was reported in Enterprise.
10:18 p.m. — An attempt to locate for welfare check in Enterprise was requested.
JUNE 23
12:41 a.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Wallowa.
10:31 a.m. — Public assistant was requested in Wallowa.
11:17 a.m. — Wallowa County Search and Rescue responded to a GPS/Satellite device activation for a hiker on the East Fork of the Lostine River.
2:06 p.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury crash was reported in Wallowa.
2:53 p.m. — A traffic complaint on Boner Lane was reported in rural Enterprise.
2:58 p.m. — Oregon State Police requested an agency assist in rural Wallowa.
3:17 p.m. — Hit-and-run with property damage was reported in Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. — A trespass complaint was reported in rural Wallowa.
6:05 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported on Hurricane Creek Road in rural Enterprise.
6:55 p.m. — A hit-and-run with property damage was reported in rural Enterprise.
7:47 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
7:49 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in Enterprise.
9:23 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Wallowa.
JUNE 24
7:48 a.m. — WCSAR responded to a GPS/Satellite device activation for an injured hiker in the Wenaha area of Wallowa County.
12:29 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
1:08 p.m. — An attempt to locate for warrant service was requested in rural Wallowa County.
2:09 p.m. — A fire was reported in rural Enterprise.
7:36 p.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Enterprise.
8:11 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in Wallowa.
JUNE 25
7:05 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported in Lostine.
9:59 a.m. — An agency assistance was requested in Enterprise.
10:08 a.m. — Found property was reported on Hurricane Creek Road in Enterprise.
10:22 a.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported in Enterprise.
1:16 p.m. — Found property was reported in Enterprise.
2:41 p.m. — A lost firearm was reported in rural Enterprise and returned to its owner.
3:40 p.m. — A wallet was found in Enterprise.
7:12 p.m. — A traffic complaint at Wallowa Lake was reported.
7:20 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
7:24 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
8:29 p.m. — An attempt to locate an overdue boater was reported in Union/Wallowa county.
9:24 p.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Enterprise.
9:51 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Enterprise.
11:08 p.m. — Death investigation was requested in Enterprise.
JUNE 26
11:47 a.m. — A parking complaint was reported at Wallowa Lake.
11:53 a.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Enterprise.
12:12 p.m. — Dog bite was reported at Wallowa Lake.
3:26 p.m. — A possible lost or injured hiker was reported at Wallowa Lake.
3:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run, motor-vehicle accident involving property damage was reported in Enterprise.
5:10 p.m. — A hit deer was reported on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
5:16 p.m. — Charles D. Lydall, 45, of Joseph, was arrested by the EPD on charges of probation violation. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
6:51 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Imnaha.
9:10 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in rural Joseph.
9:33 p.m. — Attempt to locate was requested in Joseph.
10:31 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Joseph.
11:22 p.m. — Telephonic harassment was reported in Enterprise.
JUNE 27
9:26 a.m. — A parking complaint was reported at Wallowa County Park at Wallowa Lake.
10:45 a.m. — A civil dispute was reported in Enterprise.
11:22 a.m. — A wallet was found in Enterprise.
12:27 p.m. — Loose cattle were reported on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
12:55 p.m. — A possible stolen vehicle was reported at Minam.
1:38 p.m. — A dog bite was reported in Joseph.
1:38 p.m. — A dog was reported locked in a vehicle at Wallowa Lake.
5:06 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported in Enterprise.
6:40 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in Enterprise.
9:28 p.m. — An attempt to locate for warrant service was requested.
