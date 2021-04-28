APRIL 19
9:12 a.m. — Assistance to a motorist was requested in Enterprise.
9:37 a.m. — Possible animal neglect was reported in rural Enterprise.
11:41 a.m. — A welfare check was requested in Wallowa.
12:17 p.m. — A fraudulent credit card charge was reported in rural Enterprise.
5:57 p.m. — A traffic complaint was made in rural Joseph.
6:27 p.m. — A traffic complaint was made in Enterprise.
7:43 p.m. — A cow was reported injured in rural Troy.
APRIL 20
8:36 a.m. — A theft was reported in Wallowa.
10:02 a.m. — A scam call was reported in Joseph.
11:49 a.m. — A harassment complaint in Wallowa was reported.
12:46 p.m. — A possible predator depredation was reported in rural Lostine.
1:17 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
1:53 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
3:16 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
3:16 p.m. — A theft was reported in rural Enterprise.
5:24 p.m. — A traffic complaint was made in rural Enterprise.
9:36 p.m. — A warning for speeding was issued by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
8:40 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
10:45 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
APRIL 21
10:16 a.m. — A civil dispute was reported in Imnaha.
11:03 a.m. — A theft was reported in Joseph.
11:22 a.m. — The Enterprise Police Department issued a warning during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
12:01 p.m. — The EPD issued a warning during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
2:16 p.m. — A hazard tow was requested in Enterprise.
2:48 p.m. — The WCSO issued a warning during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
3:44 p.m. — A single-vehicle, noninjury traffic crash was reported in Joseph.
3:55 p.m. — A single-vehicle injury traffic crash was reported in rural Wallowa. Referred to Oregon State Police.
4:07 p.m. — A speeding complaint in Wallowa was reported.
5:39 p.m. — A grass fire was reported in rural Lostine.
6:34 p.m. — A possible violation of a court stalking order was reported to the EPD in Enterprise.
7:02 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in Enterprise.
APRIL 22
11:06 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
12:28 p.m. — A scam was reported in rural Enterprise.
12:32 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
12:34 p.m. — A complaint of a vehicle partially blocking the road in rural Joseph was reported.
12:35 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise.
1:10 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Joseph.
3:23 p.m. — A scam call was reported in Joseph.
3:47 p.m. — Public assistance with a vehicle lockout was requested in rural Enterprise.
APRIL 23
9:06 a.m. — A female pug or beagle mix wearing a pink collar was found in Joseph.
2:20 p.m. — A scam call was reported in Enterprise.
5:22 p.m. — A motorist assist was requested in rural Enterprise.
5:52 p.m. — A scam was reported in rural Enterprise.
6:31 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Wallowa.
7:54 p.m. — Theodore Chavez Gonzalez, 61, of Joseph, was arrested by the EPD for alleged DUII. He was cited and released to a sober third party.
APRIL 24
12:48 a.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported in Enterprise.
10:10 a.m. — A welfare check was requested Lostine.
2:43 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
4:34 p.m. — An agency assist was requested by the Latah County, Idaho, Sheriff’s Office.
5:58 p.m. — A dead fawn was reported in Enterprise.
6:18 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in rural Enterprise.
8:57 p.m. — A search and rescue was called for in rural Joseph.
