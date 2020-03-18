MARCH 9
7:02 a.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
6:26 p.m. – Road hazard in Enterprise.
9:16 p.m. – Dog complaint in Enterprise.
11:06 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
MARCH 10
3:29 a.m. – Wallowa County Parole and Probation issued a Felony Statewide warrant for Jack Donald Fuller, 55, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge of PCS Meth.
10:05 a.m. – Theft report from Joseph.
4:07 p.m. – Report of shots fired in Enterprise.
6:07 p.m. – 911 call reporting speeding vehicle on Hwy 82.
MARCH 11
11:25 a.m. – Lost item in rural Imnaha.
7:20 p.m. – 911 Violation of Restraining Order in Wallowa.
MARCH 12
9:33 a.m. – Criminal Mischief III in Enterprise.
1:47 p.m. – 911 report civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
2:19 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle reported on Lime Quarry Road in rural Enterprise.
7:17 p.m. – Road hazard on Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
MARCH 13
8:39 a.m. – Report of attempted burglary in Enterprise.
1:43 p.m. – Report of hit and run in Enterprise.
3:18 p.m. – Attempt to locate subject in Imnaha on a Statewide Misdemeanor Contempt of Court Warrant issued by Marion County.
5:21 p.m. – Traffic complaint on Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
7:04 p.m. – 911 report of a small grass fire on Liberty Road in rural Joseph.
7:15 p.m. – 911 report of broken window at Les Schwab Tire Center in Enterprise.
MARCH 14
12:01 p.m. – Trespass complaint in rural Lostine.
2:27 p.m. – 911 welfare check in Enterprise.
5:33 p.m. – Attempt to locate subject in Wallowa.
5:42 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
7:33 p.m. – Assault reported in rural Enterprise.
7:52 p.m. – Theft reported in rural Joseph.
MARCH 15
9:53 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in Wallowa.
1:51 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
4:00 p.m. – Fire alarm reported at Joseph High School.
4:32 p.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
5:05 p.m. – Civil issue reported in Enterprise.
7:29 p.m. – Report of trespass and criminal mischief in rural Wallowa.
9:56 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa County.
