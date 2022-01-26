JAN. 16
12:36 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
2:05 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for failure to drive in lane.
JAN. 17
10:06 a.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
11:33 a.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
12:46 p.m. — Report of subject walking in traffic lane in rural Enterprise.
1:26 p.m. — Enterprise Police Department issued three citations to a juvenile for minor in possession of marijuana.
5:20 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
5:48 p.m. — Animal report in Enterprise.
9:57 p.m. — Report of overdue fisherman, agency assisted search and rescue activated.
JAN. 18
2:59 a.m. — Road hazard in Enterprise.
6:26 a.m. — Report of theft in Enterprise.
7:47 a.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
7:56 a.m. — Request for assistance with a lockout in Enterprise.
9:15 a.m. — Request for welfare check/attempt to locate in Joseph or rural Joseph.
10:42 a.m. — Report of a suspicious person in Joseph.
1:22 p.m. — Report of a noninjury traffic crash in rural Joseph. Referred to Oregon State Police.
7:05 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 19
2:55 a.m. — Noninjury car vs. deer in rural Enterprise.
10:24 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Enterprise.
10:59 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Lostine.
4:02 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Joseph.
6:41 p.m. — Report of possible driving under the influence in rural Wallowa.
JAN. 20
8:14 a.m. — Report of attempted theft in Enterprise.
10:33 a.m. — Report of commercial burglary alarm activation in Joseph.
11:27 a.m. — Possible criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
4:12 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in Enterprise.
10:56 p.m. — Allie Doran was arrested by the EPD in Enterprise on a charge of probation violation.
JAN. 21
7:17 a.m. — Report of brown wallet lost in Enterprise.
8:48 a.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
10:08 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
10:22 a.m. — Report of hit-and-run with vehicle property damage in Enterprise.
4:33 p.m. — Home visit attempt in Wallowa.
5:12 p.m. — Assist with OSP in Enterprise.
5:53 p.m. — Home visit in Enterprise.
6:34 p.m. — Deer in the middle of the roadway; vehicles are stopped. Unable to locate.
6:47 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
7:42 p.m. — Lift assist in Enterprise.
8:24 p.m. — Assist with OSP.
8:36 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; verbal warning was given for lighting equipment.
8:51 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; warning for failure to maintain lane.
9:22 p.m. — Bartholomew Budwig was stopped in Joseph. He was cited and released on charges of reckless driving, failure to drive within lane and DUII.
JAN. 22
8:50 a.m. — Search and Rescue incident in rural Joseph.
10:10 a.m. — Welfare check performed in Enterprise.
10:15 a.m. — Criminal mischief in Enterprise.
11:51 a.m. — Report of disabled motorist in rural Wallowa.
2:12 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Lostine.
2:55 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
5:32 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speed.
7:54 p.m. — Request for lift assist/medical help in Enterprise.
8:58 p.m. — Request for public assist (vehicle lockout) in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 23
7:36 a.m. — Animal call in rural Enterprise.
11:37 a.m. — Public assist in rural Wallowa.
1:50 p.m. — Call reporting criminal mischief in Joseph.
3:05 p.m. — Lost dog.
5:05 p.m. — Cattle loose in rural Enterprise.
5:15 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
