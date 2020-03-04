FEBRUARY 24
5:47 a.m. – Advised of tree on fiber optic line by ODOT.
2:58 p.m. – 911 call for a vehicle stuck in the snow because they followed their GPS unit and ended up out Cold Springs.
3:19 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
4:11 p.m. – Suspicious activity in Joseph.
5:26 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 25
7:12 a.m. – Sighting of a stolen vehicle from Wallowa County seen in Union County.
11:18 a.m. – 911 tractor on fire in rural Enterprise.
1:16 p.m. – Entered a statewide felony warrant on Evan Allen Mock, 24, of Enterprise for Probation Violation, original charge Delivering Oxycodone. No bail.
3:24 p.m. – Home visit in Enterprise.
3:50 p.m. – Home visit in Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 26
8:28 a.m. – Animal call in rural Joseph.
8:41 a.m. – Elderly confused male located in Enterprise. Was brought to the Justice Center. Subject’s wife came and got him.
9:25 a.m. – Stalking complaint in Enterprise.
9:51 a.m. – Civil issue at Minam Lodge.
12:23 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
2:58 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 27
7:03 a.m. – Agency assist with OSP for single vehicle accident on the North Hwy. Non injury.
9:18 a.m. – Fraud/scam reported in Enterprise.
10:34 a.m. – 911 scam call reported in Enterprise.
11:56 a.m. – Traffic complaint in Joseph.
2:25 p.m. – 911 noise complaint in Joseph.
2:47 p.m. – Report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
2:47 p.m. – Loose dogs in livestock reported on private property in rural Lostine.
3:00 p.m. – Burglary in Enterprise. Unfounded.
4:55 p.m. – Hit and run reported in Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 28
12:54 a.m. – 911 report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
2:53 a.m. – Report of fire alarm in Enterprise.
5:43 a.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a Nationwide Felony Probation Violation warrant for Bradley Allen Samard, 39, of Sweet Home, OR. Original charge of Assault IV.
8:14 a.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Michael D. Olsen, 45, of Enterprise for Burglary I, Trespass I, Trespass II, Unauthorized Entry Into Vehicle, and Theft III. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
1:19 p.m. – Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
3:28 p.m. – Hit and run reported in Joseph.
11:24 p.m. – 911 report of injured deer in rural Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 29
7:11 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in rural Lostine.
9:53 a.m. – 911 transfer from Union County, request for a welfare check in rural Wallowa.
10:27 a.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
2:47 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in Joseph.
5:25 p.m. – Business burglary alarm reported in Enterprise.
5:28 p.m. – Loose cattle reported on Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
5:30 p.m. – Public assist requested at Wallowa Lake.
5:43 p.m. – Road hazard on Hwy 350 in rural Joseph.
9:10 p.m. – Traffic stop in rural Joseph, citation for driving uninsured. Vehicle impounded.
MARCH 1
11:52 a.m. – Welfare check in Wallowa.
12:12 p.m. – Burglary reported from Joseph. Unfounded.
2:33 p.m. – Injured deer reported in Joseph.
4:14 p.m. – Burglary reported in Enterprise.
6:00 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
MARCH 2
12:23 a.m. – Burglary alarm at a business in Joseph.
1:26 a.m. – Alarm at Joseph business.
2:19 a.m. – Alarm at business in Joseph.
5:01 a.m. – Alarm at Joseph business.
