AUGUST 5
8:00 a.m. – Roaming cattle in rural Lostine.
9:23 a.m. – Traffic complaint rural Enterprise.
10:23 a.m. – Disturbance in Joseph.
10:54 a.m. – Broke down vehicle, rural Enterprise.
12:07 p.m. – Lost firearm reported in rural Lostine.
12:42 p.m. – Found phone in Joseph.
1:19 p.m. – Violation of a Stalking Order in Joseph.
2:59 p.m. – 911 call for a fire in rural Wallowa.
4:53 p.m. – 911 call report of a crash in rural Flora.
6:39 p.m. – Civil dispute in Joseph.
AUGUST 6
9:38 a.m. – Traffic complain in Joseph and rural Joseph.
10:03 a.m. – Scam/fraud reported from Wallowa.
10:54 a.m. – Scam reported from Wallowa.
1:05 p.m. – Traffic complaint rural Enterprise, Hwy 82.
1:11 p.m. – Dogs locked in car in Joseph.
2:30 p.m. – Felony Warrant entered for Jacob Michael Ellis, 29, of Enterprise for a Probation Violation with an original charge of unlawful use of a vehicle.
2:35 p.m. – Felony Warrant entered for Jacob Michael Ellis, 29, of Enterprise for a Probation Violation, original charge of Burglary in the first degree.
3:06 p.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
5:20 p.m. – Found phone in Enterprise.
6:01 p.m. – Dog left in a vehicle in Joseph.
7:53 p.m. – 911 call for a calf and cow on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
AUGUST 7
7:30 a.m. – Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
9:55 a.m. – Report of horse always out on others private property.
10:19 a.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
12:54 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
1:33 p.m. – Theft report in Joseph.
2:45 p.m. – Theft in rural Enterprise.
3:11 p.m. – 911 call for a MVA in Enterprise.
4:46 p.m. – 911 call for a road hazard of a tree across the road in rural Wallowa.
6:10 p.m. – Civil dispute in Imnaha.
6:32 p.m. – Trespass in Enterprise.
AUGUST 8
10:00 a.m. – 911 report of a fire in rural Wallowa County.
2:32 p.m. – Wildfire reported in rural Flora.
2:55 p.m. – Wildfire reported in rural Flora.
3:18 p.m. – Disorderly conduct complaint in Joseph.
4:50 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a male juvenile on a Wallowa County Circuit Court NW Felony Warrant for Probation Violation. Original charges of Burglary II x 5, Criminal Mischief I, Theft II x 2, Criminal Mischief III.
5:26 p.m. – Dog at large complaint in Enterprise.
6:49 p.m. – Commercial burglary alarm reported in Joseph.
7:01 p.m. – Report of mental health issue in Joseph.
8:39 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a SW Misdemeanor Warrant for Cobi Silas Bisbee, 20, of Lapwai ID on charges of Failure to Appear. Original charge Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.
9:44 p.m. – 911 call reporting loose cattle in Lostine.
11:40 p.m. – Wallowa County issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Stacie Lynn Davis, 31, of Grants Pass, for Failture to Appear. Original charge of Felon in possession of restricted weapon.
AUGUST 9
10:03 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Wallowa.
12:27 p.m. – Report of loose goats in rural Wallowa County.
2:49 p.m. – 911 report of a one vehicle rollover on Hwy 3 rural Enterprise.
4:09 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complain in Enterprise.
4:57 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
5:53 p.m. – Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
AUGUST 10
6:36 a.m. – 911 animal call in rural Enterprise.
10:36 a.m. – 911 reporting a disturbance in rural Enterprise.
11:59 a.m. – Harassment complaint in Enterprise.
1:55 p.m. – Disorderly conduct complaint in Joseph.
4:57 p.m. – 911 reporting missing person at Wallowa Lake.
5:29 p.m. – 911 animal complaint in Joseph.
6:24 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in Enterprise.
7:05 p.m. – Custody issue reported in Wallowa.
7:34 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise on Hwy 82.
7:46 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise on Hwy 82.
7:48 p.m. – Report of illegal fireworks in Enterprise.
9:08 p.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
9:31 p.m. – 911 reporting criminal mischief in Wallowa.
11:13 p.m. – Noise complaint in rural Wallowa.
AUGUST 11
6:38 a.m. – Report of Red Angus cows out on Hurricane Creek.
8:32 a.m. – Road hazard in Minam Canyon.
11:25 a.m. – Report of a disturbance on the Snake River at Geneva Bar.
1:12 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
2:18 p.m. – Transformer fire reported in Wallowa.
3:50 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Lostine.
