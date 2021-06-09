MAY 31
12:06 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
12:48 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
3:22 p.m. — A vehicle was impounded in Enterprise for a driving-while-suspended violation.
5:17 p.m. — A lost wallet was reported at Wallowa Lake.
5:53 p.m. — A theft reported in Enterprise.
6:24 p.m. — Lost photography equipment was reported in rural Joseph.
6:47 p.m. — Rodd M. Ambroson, 66, of Joseph, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUII. He was cited and released to a sober third party.
7:29 p.m. — A firearm was reportedly discharged in rural Wallowa.
7:34 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise.
JUNE 1
10:14 a.m. — Fraud was reported in Enterprise.
2:30 p.m. — Theft was reported in Enterprise.
4:24 p.m. — A welfare check requested in Wallowa.
5:36 p.m. — A civil dispute was reported in Joseph.
9:47 p.m. — A possible traffic crash was reported in rural Enterprise.
JUNE 2
4:25 a.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Wallowa.
7:37 a.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in Joseph.
9:11 a.m. — A burglary was reported in Wallowa.
12:56 p.m. — A municipal code violation was reported in Enterprise.
1:51 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise.
5:28 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in rural Enterprise.
8:10 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in Joseph.
JUNE 3
11:40 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
12:11 p.m. — A welfare check requested in Enterprise.
2:18 p.m. — A disabled vehicle was reported in Enterprise.
3:41 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in Wallowa.
4:12 p.m. — Agency assistance with an injured animal was requested in rural Wallowa.
5:30 p.m. — A possible wolf depredation was reported in Imnaha.
5:31 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in rural Wallowa.
6:57 p.m. — Patrick Angelo Maroney, 62, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department during a traffic stop in Enterprise. He was arrested on a warrant issued out of Wallowa County Circuit Court for probation violation on an original charge of unlawful use of a weapon. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
7:58 p.m. — A restraining order violation was reported in Enterprise.
9:43 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
JUNE 4
4:47 a.m. — A traffic crash was reported in rural Wallowa.
7:41 a.m. — Loose cows were reported in Enterprise.
8:06 a.m. — A disabled vehicle was reported in Minam.
9:08 a.m. — Violation of stalking order was reported in Enterprise.
9:22 a.m. — An injured deer was reported in Joseph.
2:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported in rural Enterprise.
4:15 p.m. — A civil dispute was reported in Enterprise.
4:20 p.m. — Smoke was reported in rural Enterprise.
4:29 p.m. — Smoke was reported in rural Enterprise.
7:34 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise.
JUNE 5
8:09 a.m. — Trespassing was reported in Joseph.
8:39 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
9:44 a.m. — A civil dispute was reported in Enterprise.
11:05 a.m. — A missing rafter on the Minam River was reported.
12:07 p.m. — Noise complaint was reported in Joseph.
2:07 p.m. — Traffic complaint was reported in rural Wallowa.
2:50 p.m. — Trespassing was reported in Enterprise.
5:57 p.m. — Traffic complaint was reported in Joseph.
6:27 p.m. — A road hazard was reported.
6:43 p.m. — Lost key fob was reported in Joseph.
10:52 p.m. — An agency assist was requested in rural Enterprise.
JUNE 6
12:10 a.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Joseph.
6:10 a.m. — Attempt to locate was made in rural Lostine.
7:09 a.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Enterprise.
10:54 a.m. — Livestock in roadway were reported in rural Wallowa.
12:18 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise.
12:41 p.m. — A complaint of a dog as a public nuisance was reported in Enterprise.
11:26 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Joseph.
