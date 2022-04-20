APRIL 11
8:56 a.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Enterprise.
9:54 a.m. — Report of two-vehicle crash in rural Wallowa.
10:56 a.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
12:01 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
12:18 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
12:37 p.m. — Report of scam/fraud in Joseph.
12:53 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
2:08 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
2:10 p.m. — Public assist with vehicle lockout in Enterprise.
2:39 p.m. — Lost property in Enterprise.
9:13 p.m. — The Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for speeding during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
APRIL 12
3:49 a.m. — Report of car fire in Wallowa.
2:51 p.m. — Animal complaint in Wallowa.
5:43 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
6:43 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
APRIL 13
4:17 a.m. — Commercial fire alarm in Enterprise. The Enterprise Fire Department responded and found no smoke or fire, but a smoke detector was dripping water that they checked for broken pipe.
9:02 a.m. — Scam call in Joseph.
10:46 a.m. — Injured deer reported in Enterprise.
2:19 p.m. — Angela May Besotes, 36, was arrested by the EPD on a Wallowa County Community Corrections warrant for a charge of probation violation. Original charge was second-degree disorderly conduct.
3:57 p.m. — Steven Keene, 41, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon illegally. Keene was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:32 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
6:03 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to two subjects.
8:36 p.m. — Christopher Rolland Lenhart, 38, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a Wallowa County warrant for a charge of failure to appear; original charges were reckless driving and reckless endangering. Lenhart was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
APRIL 14
11:49 a.m. — A flue fire was reported in rural Enterprise. The EFD responded and was able to contain flame.
12:02 p.m. — Scam call reported in Wallowa.
12:26 p.m. — Dog as public nuisance reported in Wallowa.
12:50 p.m. — Scam call reported in rural Lostine.
2:39 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported in Enterprise.
8:17 p.m. — Animal report in rural Wallowa.
APRIL 15
9:33 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Lostine.
10:54 a.m. — Road hazard in Enterprise.
12:17 p.m. — Report of submerged vehicle at Wallowa Lake.
1:31 p.m. — Report of dog found in Enterprise; small, black, short-haired puppy with brown patches above its eyes.
3:54 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
4:37 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
5:17 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for failure to display plates and a second warning for failure to signal a turn.
6:07 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a citation for no insurance and no driver’s license. The vehicle was towed.
8:18 p.m. — Noise complaint in Wallowa.
9:08 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for expired registration.
9:24 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for operating with nonstandard lighting within city limits.
APRIL 16
10:30 a.m. — Agency assist for Oregon State Police.
2:01 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a citation and towed vehicle for no insurance.
3:45 p.m. — Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
3:46 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Wallowa.
7:25 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for failure to obey a traffic control device.
9:03 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for speeding and failure to obey a traffic control device.
9:55 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
APRIL 17
1:42 p.m. — Search and rescue incident in rural Joseph.
1:56 p.m. — Report of an avalanche on Mount Joseph.
2:18 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
4:43 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
7:40 p.m. — Report of possible child neglect in rural Joseph.
