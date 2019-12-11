DECEMBER 2
8:26 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle in Enterprise.
8:28 a.m. – Welfare check in Wallowa.
8:53 a.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
1:35 p.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
1:38 p.m. – Public assist call in Enterprise.
3:01 p.m. – Indecent texts being received in Wallowa.
5:46 p.m. – 911 suspicious vehicle in Joseph. Ran out of fuel.
8:30 p.m. – Dog complaint in Joseph.
DECEMBER 3
7:58 a.m. – Cow reported out on Hurricane Creek Rd.
8:32 a.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
9:33 a.m. – Report of a possible intoxicated driver in Enterprise.
4:55 p.m. – 911 call for shooting after hours in rural Wallowa.
5:02 p.m. – Traffic problem rural Joseph.
5:02 p.m. – Probation Violation warrant entered for Michael James Brockamp, 38, of Lostine for an original charge of DWS.
5:25 p.m. – Missing package in Enterprise. Located and returned.
6:09 p.m. – Found wallet at Safeway. Returned to owner.
DECEMBER 4
10:35 p.m. – 911 call to report a disturbance in Joseph.
DECEMBER 5
8:21 a.m. – Public assist moving cows on Hwy 82.
11:25 a.m. – 911 animal head reported on Hwy 82, MP 60. Elk head.
2:01 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
4:26 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
5:25 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint on Hwy 82 in rural Lostine.
6:17 p.m. – Possible animal neglect reported in rural Enterprise.
DECEMBER 6
9:08 a.m. – 911 call reporting a slide off in rural Joseph.
10:37 a.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
12:39 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
12:40 p.m. – Public assist in Lostine.
3:23 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
4:13 p.m. – Barking dog complaint in Joseph.
DECEMBER 7
8:05 a.m. – 911 reports of a one vehicle rollover in rural Enterprise. Enterprise PD arrested Joshua Michael Black, 38, of Enterprise for DWS Misdemeanor.
6:59 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
8:23 p.m. – Advised of moving cattle on Hwy 82, MP 70.5.
DECEMBER 8
12:33 a.m. – 911 call for public assist.
4:12 a.m. – Traffic complaint in Joseph.
9:35 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:56 a.m. – Dog roaming loose in Wallowa.
10:29 a.m. – Burglary reported in Wallowa.
11:45 a.m. – Public assist in Joseph.
9:45 p.m. – Single traffic crash non injury reported in rural Joseph.
11:59 p.m. – Woodburn Police Department arrested Alan J. Griffith, 40, of Joseph for Violation of Release Agreement. Original charges of Criminal Trespass I, Criminal Mischief II, Theft II, and Resisting Arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.