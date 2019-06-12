JUNE 3
8:29 a.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
1:29 p.m. – Abandoned vehicles in Enterprise.
4:12 p.m. – Report of a burglary in Joseph.
4:18 p.m. – Missing child in Enterprise.
4:44 p.m. – Danielle L. McGovern, 49, of Enterprise was arrested by Enterprise City Police for Harassment, Interference with making a report, Disorderly Conduct in the second degree, and Criminal Mischief in the second degree. She was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to Umatilla County Jail.
5:43 p.m. – Report of littering in Imnaha.
6:16 p.m. – 911 call with a report of cows out on Hwy. 82 between Eggleson and Enterprise.
6:48 p.m. – 911 call for a fight in rural Joseph.
7:18 p.m. – Report of suspicious persons in Enterprise.
8:48 p.m. – 911 call for bear sighting in rural Joseph.
JUNE 4
10:28 a.m. – Found property in Enterprise.
1:15 p.m. – Information on boater on the Wallowa River.
2:06 p.m. – Found property in rural Joseph.
6:26 p.m. – 911 call for a trespass in rural Joseph.
8:07 p.m. – Report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
8:29 p.m. – Report of a hit and run in Enterprise.
8:35 p.m. – Charlton Arthur Strutz, 47, of Enterprise was arrested by EPD on charges of Stalking. He was transported to Umatilla County.
8:40 p.m. – Report of suspicious circumstances in Joseph.
JUNE 5
3:06 a.m. – Christopher Anthony Hoppel, 26, of Joseph was arrested by WCSO on a charge of Criminal Mischief and transported to Umatilla County.
2:22 p.m. – Theft report in rural Wallowa.
3:01 p.m. – Report of burning in a burn barrel in the city of Joseph.
7:52 p.m. – 911 call for a baby bear into trash in rural Joseph.
11:32 a.m. – Traffic complaint in Joseph.
6:38 p.m. – Lost card holder in Enterprise.
8:00 p.m. – Report of suspicious circumstances in Joseph.
JUNE 6
12:55 a.m. – 911 juvenile runaway from Joseph. Located.
5:46 a.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a Felony Nationwide Warrant for Failure to Appear with original charge of Failure to Report as a Sexual Offender for Phillip Milton Evans, 41, of Enterprise.
7:10 a.m. – 911 report of an unattended death in Joseph.
2:25 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a Statewide Misdemeanor Warrant for Chumaree D. Crum, 36, of Corbett, Oregon for Failure to Appear. Original charge Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card x 3, Theft III.
3:52 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katie L. Larson, 32, of Joseph for a Probation Violation warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court. Original charge of Failure to Carry or Present License. She was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
9:12 p.m. – Loose cattle reported in Minam Canyon.
JUNE 7
7:48 a.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
9:02 a.m. – Theft reported in rural Wallowa County.
12:13 p.m. – Report of animal neglect in rural Enterprise.
4:06 p.m. – Stolen vehicle reported in Wallowa.
6:26 p.m. – Cow in roadway rural Enterprise.
8:26 p.m. – 911 call of reckless driver Enterprise.
JUNE 8
8:40 a.m. – Complaint of dog as a public nuisance in rural Enterprise.
6:23 p.m. – Barking dogs in rural Enterprise.
JUNE 9
11:46 a.m. – Criminal mischief in Wallowa.
9:42 p.m. – 911 report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
