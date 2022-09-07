AUGUST 29
12:11 a.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine; EPD issued a warning.
8:42 a.m. — Injured deer in rural Enterprise.
10:04 a.m. — Request for traffic control assistance in rural Enterprise on Hwy 82; referred to Oregon State Police.
11:44 a.m. — Report of loose cow in roadway in rural Enterprise.
12:03 p.m. — 911 call reporting a loose cow on the roadway in rural Enterprise.
4:41 p.m. — Follow-up investigation in Enterprise.
6:48 p.m. — Fire alarm reported in Joseph; false alarm.
7:13 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; WCSO issued a citation and towed the vehicle.
9:24 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
10:44 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD arrested Andrea Christine Stendar, 39, of Durango, CO, for DUII and Reckless Driving. Subject was released to a sober third party.
AUGUST 30
9:13 a.m. — Commercial fire alarm in Enterprise; false alarm.
11:25 a.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
11:30 a.m. — Report of possible restraining order violations in Wallowa.
12:20 p.m. — Possible animal neglect in rural Joseph.
12:34 p.m. — Report of theft in rural Joseph.
12:52 p.m. — Report of deceased deer in rural Joseph; referred to ODOT.
12:57 p.m. — Report of smoke behind and to the south of Wallowa Lake; information to NE Dispatch.
2:54 p.m. — 911 call reporting a non-injury traffic crash in Enterprise.
3:10 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise: WCSO issued a warning for speed.
3:37 p.m. — 911 call reporting smoke in the area of Hat Point; referred to NE Dispatch.
5:49 p.m. — Report of low hanging power line in Enterprise.
7:14 p.m. — 911 call reporting overdue hikers at Wallowa Lake; hikers were located.
7:23 p.m. — 911 call reporting fire in rural Wallowa.
8:39 p.m. — 911 call reporting domestic in Enterprise.
AUGUST 31
3:55 a.m. — 911 call reporting a suspicious person in Joseph.
7:53 a.m. — Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
8:28 a.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa; WCSO issued a warning for speed.
8:35 a.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa; WCSO issued a warning for speed.
10:20 a.m. — 911 call reporting smoke/fire in Lostine Canyon/Goat Ridge.
11:19 a.m. — 911 call reporting a fire in Lostine Canyon.
11:52 a.m. — 911 call reporting a fire in rural Lostine.
12:04 p.m. — Lost items reported in Enterprise.
1:20 p.m. — Welfare check in rural Wallowa, Search and Rescue activated. Subject found safe, situation resolved.
2:05 p.m. — Report of a stolen vehicle in Joseph; vehicle was recovered.
2:47 p.m. — Follow-up investigation in Joseph.
7:33 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
7:49 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD towed a vehicle for no insurance and issued a citation.
8:56 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
9:05 p.m. — Contempt of Court in Enterprise.
10:03 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
SEPTEMBER 1
8:56 a.m. — Suspicious person in Enterprise.
9:24 a.m. — Deer caught in fence in Lostine.
12:17 p.m. — EPD towed a vehicle for no insurance.
12:53 p.m. — Report of illegal juvenile activity in Wallowa.
12:55 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
1:09 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a citation for Driving While Suspended violation and a warning for Fail to Transfer Title.
1:22 p.m. — Report of lost fishing pole in rural Joseph.
1:26 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
1:37 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued warnings for illegal U-turn, improper display of plate and defective lighting.
1:47 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a citation for no operator’s license.
2:38 p.m. — Report of possible harassment in Enterprise.
3:59 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
4:40 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD towed the vehicle for no insurance and issued the driver a citation.
6:24 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for no seat belt.
6:52 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa; WCSO issued a warning.
7:04 p.m. — Civil standby in Wallowa by WCSO.
7:39 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
7:58 p.m. — Found small, female Border Collie-type dog wearing a blue collar, in rural Enterprise.
8:42 p.m. — Non-injury traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
8:53 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
9:55 p.m. — 911 call reporting a possible restraining order violation in Wallowa.
SEPTEMBER 2
1:54 a.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; WCSO issued a citation.
7:16 a.m. — Found wallet in Joseph.
8:16 a.m. — Follow-up investigation in Wallowa.
9:11 a.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Joseph.
11:47 a.m. — Follow-up investigation in Joseph.
4:29 p.m. — Death investigation in Enterprise.
5:27 p.m. — Report of an injured deer in Lostine; deer was dispatched.
9:06 p.m. — Disturbance in Joseph.
SEPTEMBER 3
7:53 a.m. — Report of a restraining order violation in Enterprise.
9:08 a.m. — Welfare check in Joseph.
9:45 a.m. — Search and Rescue called for an IRCC SOS notification. Notification in error; SAR stood down.
11:08 a.m. — Criminal mischief in Joseph.
11:15 a.m. — Agency assist with evacuations in the Double Creek Fire.
11:27 a.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
11:42 a.m. — Report of an injured deer in rural Joseph.
12:42 p.m. — Found dog near the Joseph Lookout; dog and owner were reunited.
1:25 p.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.
3:26 p.m. — WCSO performing extra patrol in Enterprise for the Juniper Jam.
3:44 p.m. — Joseph Fire and Wallowa Fire assisting ODF.
5:49 p.m. — Follow-up — USFS is investigating.
5:51 p.m. — Hit and run at Salt Creek and the 39 road.
6:04 p.m. — Hit and run reported in rural Joseph.
6:40 p.m. — 911 call reporting a person running a chainsaw and falling trees in rural Joseph; Joseph Fire Dept. was advised.
6:48 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
7:01 p.m. — Report of a baby deer stuck in a fence in Wallowa.
7:06 p.m. — 911 call reporting a traffic complaint in Wallowa.
9:36 p.m. — Follow-up investigation in Enterprise.
10:51 p.m. — 911 call reporting a disturbance in Joseph.
11:53 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
SEPTEMBER 4
8:50 a.m. — Report of a non-injury hit and run at Wallowa Lake.
12:47 p.m. — Search and Rescue performing an agency assist in Imnaha.
5:23 p.m. — Suspicious activity in Enterprise.
6:18 p.m. — 911 call reporting a disturbance in rural Joseph.
8:28 p.m. — Public assist request in Enterprise.
8:57 p.m. — 911 call reporting a possible domestic in Enterprise.
SEPTEMBER 5
10:36 a.m. — Request for a welfare check in rural Lostine.
