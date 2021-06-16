JUNE 7
1:26 a.m. — A suicide attempt was reported in Enterprise.
8:03 a.m. — A single-vehicle crash was reported in rural Enterprise.
8:27 a.m. — An injured deer was reported in Enterprise.
8:49 a.m. — Vandalism was reported in Imnaha or Wallowa.
8:53 a.m. — Single-vehicle crash was reported in rural Joseph. Oregon State Police handling investigation.
9:37 a.m. — Motorist assist was requested in rural Joseph. Referred to OSP.
10:05 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Joseph.
2:08 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise.
5:56 p.m. — Scam/fraud was reported in Enterprise.
6:07 p.m. — A welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
6:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Enterprise.
11:48 p.m. — A found debit card was reported in Enterprise.
JUNE 8
1:45 p.m. — A loose calf was reported in rural Enterprise.
1:48 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Wallowa.
8:10 p.m. — An overdue firefighter was reported in rural Enterprise. The firefighter returned safely.
8:38 p.m. — Loose cattle were reported on Hurricane Creek Road in rural Enterprise.
JUNE 9
2:17 p.m. — A lost item was reported in rural Enterprise.
3:51 p.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported in rural Enterprise.
4:35 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Enterprise.
5:54 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in Enterprise.
6:42 p.m. — A traffic complaint on Highway 82 in rural Lostine was referred to OSP.
7:51 p.m. — Public assistance was requested at Wallowa Lake State Park.
7:51 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in rural Enterprise.
9:53 p.m. — Daniel Joseph McCaulou, 27, of Mountain Home, Idaho, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of assault IV domestic violence, harassment and menacing. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
JUNE 10
11:22 a.m. — Trespassing was reported in Lostine.
1:19 p.m. — Assault was reported in Joseph.
3:08 p.m. — A theft was reported in Joseph.
3:15 p.m. — A traffic complaint in rural Enterprise on Highway 82 was referred to OSP.
4:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported in Joseph.
5:21 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Imnaha.
JUNE 11
1:27 a.m. — An animal complaint was reported in Wallowa.
8:37 a.m. — A welfare check was requested in rural Enterprise.
9:51 a.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in Wallowa.
10:27 a.m. — A possible theft was reported in Joseph.
10:50 a.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise.
1:19 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported in Enterprise.
2:11 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Joseph.
5:02 p.m. — A residential structure fire was reported in Enterprise.
5:11 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in rural Joseph. EPD arrested Wade Allen Hougham, 66, of Enterprise, on charges of DUII.
5:29 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in rural Enterprise.
7:15 p.m. — Found property was reported in Enterprise.
7:23 p.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Enterprise.
7:40 p.m. — A yearling steer was reported wandering in rural Joseph.
10:24 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Enterprise.
JUNE 12
2:58 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
5:39 p.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Wallowa.
5:43 p.m. — Possible restraining order violation was reported in Enterprise.
6:13 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
8:08 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported near Wallowa Lake.
9:02 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
11:04 p.m. — A verbal domestic disturbance was reported in Enterprise.
JUNE 13
3:54 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Enterprise.
10:28 a.m. — Report of missing horses were reported in rural Wallowa.
2:58 p.m. — Property damage from a hit-and-run was reported in Enterprise.
3:30 p.m. — An accident was reported in rural Lostine.
7:16 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Joseph.
7:43 p.m. — Traffic complaint was reported in Enterprise.
8:25 p.m. — EPD impounded a vehicle for no insurance during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
9:01 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Wallowa.
9:16 p.m. — Traffic complaint was reported in rural Enterprise.
9:22 p.m. — A firearms complaint was reported in Joseph.
