JAN. 7
10:24 a.m. — A single-vehicle, noninjury motor-vehicle crash in rural Enterprise.
12:59 p.m. — Motorist assistance performed in Enterprise.
1:20 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
2:07 p.m. — Public assistance in Joseph.
7:11 p.m. — Attempt to locate juvenile in rural Enterprise. Juvenile found and returned home.
JAN. 8
1:49 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Joseph.
2:02 a.m. — Report of criminal mischief at Pioneer Guest Home in Enterprise.
9:13 a.m. — Transport in rural Enterprise.
10:50 a.m. — Animal report made in rural Lostine.
11:53 a.m. — Vandalism reported in Enterprise.
12:01 p.m. — Vandalism reported in Enterprise.
1:43 p.m. — Single-vehicle slide-off and road hazard reported in rural Lostine.
2:31 p.m. — Agency assistance in Lostine.
4:19 p.m. — Missing person reported in rural Wallowa. Juvenile found and returned to residence.
4:43 p.m. — Noise complaint in rural Joseph.
5:49 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa County.
5:53 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Imnaha.
6:32 p.m. — Report of electronic harassment in Enterprise.
8:59 p.m. — Report of verbal harassment in Enterprise.
11:24 p.m. — Report of domestic violence in Wallowa.
JAN. 9
9:31 a.m. — Power outage in Wallowa County.
1:41 p.m. — Criminal mischief in Enterprise.
3:38 p.m. — Report of possible animal abuse in Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. — Noninjury, vehicle vs. deer, motor-vehicle crash reported in rural Enterprise.
8:20 p.m. — Home visit in Enterprise.
JAN. 10
6:50 a.m. — Request for assistance with a vehicle lockout in Enterprise.
10:40 a.m. — Report of dogs running at large.
11:38 a.m. — Theft report in rural Wallowa.
11:46 a.m. — Report of loose and/or lost horse on Fish Hatchery Road.
11:59 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
12:01 p.m. — Report of a scam in Enterprise.
12:14 p.m. — Report of animal neglect in Joseph.
1:11 p.m. — Report of a stolen vehicle in rural Enterprise.
4:57 p.m. — Road hazard in Joseph.
5:06 p.m. — Loose horse reported in rural Enterprise.
5:13 p.m. — Injured deer reported on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
11:17 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
JAN. 11
12:53 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
4:14 p.m. — Lost phone reported in Enterprise.
4:54 p.m. — Motorist assistance in Enterprise.
5:05 p.m. — Motorist assistance in Enterprise.
8:02 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speed.
JAN. 12
2:11 p.m. — License plate and nut driver found in Joseph.
6:28 p.m. — Report of injured deer in rural Wallowa.
8:07 p.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
8:38 p.m. — Ronald J. Landowski, 55, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department during a traffic stop in Enterprise on charges of DUII and reckless driving. The vehicle was towed and Landowski was cited and released.
JAN. 13
8:05 a.m. — Report of possible drug offense in rural Enterprise.
11:55 a.m. — Request for attempt to locate in Enterprise.
1:12 p.m. — Animal report in Enterprise.
2:36 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
2:42 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Lostine.
3:46 p.m. — Report of scam in Wallowa.
7:41 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; warning issued.
9:05 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in Enterprise.
JAN. 14
12:20 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
6:49 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Lostine.
8:14 p.m. — 911 call to request directions to the nearest hospital. Caller declined ambulance service twice.
11:01 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph; warning for lighting equipment.
JAN. 15
3:19 a.m. — Report of disturbing the peace in rural Lostine.
9:11 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
9:53 a.m. — Public assistance in Enterprise.
1:57 p.m. — Public assistance in Enterprise.
5:06 p.m. — Dog bite incident in Lostine.
5:59 p.m. — Public assistance in rural Enterprise.
8:34 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; warning for lighting equipment.
11:31 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine/Enterprise; warning for speed.
JAN. 16
12:36 p.m. — Public assistance in Enterprise.
2:05 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Enterprise; the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for failure to drive in lane.
