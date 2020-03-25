MARCH 16
11:24 a.m. – Disagreement in Enterprise.
11:40 a.m. – Offensive sign in Wallowa.
12:23 p.m. – Report of a lock out in Enterprise.
3:54 p.m. – Gerritt James Johnson, 27, of Enterprise was arrested on a Probation Violation and held at Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to Umatilla County Jail.
4:04 p.m. – Report of suspicious circumstances in rural Enterprise.
4:10 p.m. – Injured elk reported in rural Enterprise.
6:05 p.m. – Public assist in rural Lostine.
6:23 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
7:14 p.m. – Nationwide Felony warrant entered for Jack Donald Fuller, 55, of Joseph for Probation Violation with an original charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.
7:17 p.m. – Statewide Misdemeanor Warrant issued for Jack Donald Fuller, 55, of Joseph on original charges of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver-Property Damage.
MARCH 17
3:47 a.m. – Call from OSP for stranded motorists in rural Joseph.
5:31 a.m. – 911 theft complaint from Wallowa.
2:38 p.m. – 911 call for a grass fire in rural Enterprise.
4:30 p.m. – Information on a suspicious person that has been sighted in both Enterprise and Joseph over the last 2 days.
4:52 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
11:01 p.m. – Disturbance call from rural Joseph.
11:43 p.m. – 911 call for domestic in rural Enterprise. Unfounded.
MARCH 18
3:06 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
MARCH 19
1:51 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Imnaha.
4:03 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric M. Landowski, 51, of Joseph for Theft II. He was cited and released.
5:08 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
5:20 p.m. – Parking traffic complaint in Enterprise.
9:58 p.m. – Welfare check in Wallowa, EMS responded.
MARCH 20
7:59 a.m. – 911 report of injured deer in Joseph.
10:40 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
10:48 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance in Joseph.
12:04 p.m. – Report of stolen bicycle in Enterprise.
12:40 p.m. – Burglary and theft reported in rural Enterprise.
2:31 p.m. – Restraining order violation reported in Wallowa.
2:48 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
5:19 p.m. – 911 reporting brush fire in Joseph.
9:57 p.m. – Telephonic harassment reported at Wallowa Lake.
MARCH 21
9:31 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in rural Enterprise.
11:26 a.m. – 911 report of a civil dispute in Wallowa.
12:01 p.m. – 911 call reporting a wildlife violation in WA. Transferred to Asotin County 911.
4:07 p.m. – 911 report of fire in rural Wallowa.
4:29 p.m. – 911 report of controlled burn threatening adjacent property in rural Enterprise.
6:18 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle impounded for no insurance.
7:03 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in Wallowa.
10:58 p.m. – 911 welfare check in rural Enterprise.
MARCH 22
11:59 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nehemiah J. Eckel, 36, of Enterprise and Ashley M. Daines, 29, of Elgin for Criminal Trespass II. They were cited and released.
4:24 p.m. – 911 request for FD for controlled burn.
6:11 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Ryan E. Kimball, 31, of Lewiston ID for DUII. Subject was released to a sober third party.
6:55 p.m. – Request for a welfare check in Wallowa.
