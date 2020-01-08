DECEMBER 30
4:44 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
6:07 p.m. – Request for welfare check in Wallowa.
8:20 p.m. – Public assist requested in Joseph.
9:44 p.m. – 911 report of a fire in rural Joseph. Controlled burn.
10:31 p.m. – 911 call to report a fire in Enterprise.
DECEMBER 31
9:05 a.m. – Cattle on the highway, Enterprise.
5:16 p.m. – 911 reports of boulders on Hwy 82 and a disabled vehicle – rural Wallowa.
5:17 p.m. – 911 call reporting a road hazard in rural Wallowa.
5:20 p.m. – Parking complaint in Joseph.
6:25 p.m. – 911 call reporting a possible DUII driver in rural Wallowa.
6:40 p.m. – Report of possible burglary in Enterprise.
7:13 p.m. – Report of hazardous road conditions in rural Joseph.
JANUARY 1
9:13 a.m. – Mental subject rural Wallowa.
JANUARY 2
8:08 a.m. – 911 report of harassment in Wallowa.
10:23 a.m. – Road hazard in rural Wallowa.
12:44 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
6:58 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise – vehicle impounded for expired registration and no insurance and citation issued.
JANUARY 3
7:45 a.m. – Attempt to locate – Wallowa County.
8:47 a.m. – Public assist requested in Enterprise.
8:48 a.m. – Complaint of abandoned vehicle in rural Wallowa.
2:47 p.m. – 911 burglary reported in rural Wallowa.
6:32 p.m. – Noise complaint received in rural Enterprise.
8:35 p.m. – Dog barking complaint in Joseph.
9:26 p.m. – 911 reporting disturbance in Enterprise.
9:32 p.m. – Public assist via phone in Joseph.
JANUARY 4
3:35 p.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in Enterprise.
4:36 p.m. – 911 domestic reported in Enterprise.
JANUARY 5
9:35 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Enterprise.
10:51 a.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
11:21 a.m. – 911 call reporting a non-injury single vehicle MVA at Wallowa Lake.
12:34 p.m. – Public assist requested in Joseph.
12:51 p.m. – 911 call reporting a single vehicle, non-injury accident in Minam.
6:13 p.m. – Attempted suicide reported in rural Wallowa.
8:47 p.m. – Harassment reported in Enterprise.
