DEC. 11
7:20 p.m. — Trespassing complaint in Lostine.
8:38 p.m. — EPD agency assistance.
9:58 p.m. — Fireworks complaint in rural Enterprise.
10:36 p.m. — Lost Chihuahua in Enterprise.
DEC. 12
8:13 a.m. — Report of vandalism in Enterprise.
8:42 a.m. — Road hazard reported in Enterprise.
12:15 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance reported in Enterprise.
1:43 p.m. — Road hazard reported near Flora.
1:53 p.m. — Vandalism reported in Enterprise.
3:09 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
3:43 p.m. — Two-vehicle, possible injury crash reported in Enterprise.
5:03 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
DEC. 13
8:17 a.m. — Report of graffiti in Enterprise.
8:26 a.m. — Vandalism reported in Enterprise.
9:06 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Enterprise.
12:34 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in Joseph.
4:18 p.m. — Report of lost track phone in Enterprise.
4:20 p.m. — Agency assistance in Joseph.
4:37 p.m. — Request for public assistance with a lockout in Enterprise.
4:50 p.m. — Two-vehicle, noninjury, motor-vehicle crash reported in Joseph.
5:33 p.m. — Nathaniel Eugene Richcreek, 43, of Astoria, was arrested by the Warrenton Police Department on two Wallowa County warrants. Original charges included criminal driving while suspended, resisting arrest, failure to carry/present license and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
DEC. 14
12:29 a.m. — Motorist assistance in rural Enterprise.
2:52 a.m. — Motorist assistance in rural Enterprise.
6:09 a.m. — Road hazard — fallen tree reported in Enterprise.
10:39 a.m. — Public assistance in rural Joseph.
DEC. 15
12:02 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Joseph.
5:07 p.m. — Overdue motorist reported in Flora; subject located.
5:49 p.m. — Disabled motorist reported in the Zumwalt area; Search and Rescue activated.
7:22 p.m. — Commercial fire alarm activation in Joseph.
9:43 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 16
9:50 a.m. — Report of possible road hazard in Joseph.
12:15 p.m. — Death reported; investigation begun in Enterprise.
12:43 p.m. — Structure fire reported in rural Joseph.
1:29 p.m. — Public assistance in Enterprise.
9:17 p.m. — Domestic dispute reported in Lostine.
DEC. 17
1:13 a.m. — Single-vehicle, noninjury, traffic crash reported in rural Wallowa.
1:17 p.m. — Dead deer in backyard.
2:09 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
2:16 p.m. — Report of cattle on the roadway in rural Joseph.
3:01 p.m. — Road hazard in Joseph.
4:23 p.m. — Trespassing in rural Enterprise.
5:38 p.m. — Noninjury traffic crash in Enterprise.
10:15 p.m. — 911 call reporting harassment in Enterprise.
DEC. 18
2:47 a.m. — After a report of a domestic disturbance in Joseph, Bryan Gabriel Ramirez-Meza, 21, of Yakima, Washington, was arrested for two counts of fourth-degree assault and strangulation. Ramirez-Meza was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:20 p.m. — Motorist assist requested after a noninjury, single-vehicle, traffic crash in rural Joseph. Oregon State Police responded.
5:34 p.m. — Call reporting a dog in a vehicle in Enterprise.
6:45 p.m. — Report of possible stalking order violation in Wallowa.
DEC. 19
7:55 a.m. — Cattle in the area of Salt Creek Summit.
9:02 a.m. — Public assistance in Imnaha.
9:31 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Joseph; referred to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
4:09 p.m. — Problems with a transformer reported. Pacific Power & Light responded.
4:15 p.m. — A power pole was reported on fire. The Joseph Fire Department and PP&L responded.
